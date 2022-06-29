Chandigarh tricity area reports 196 fresh Covid cases

A total of 196 fresh Covid infections were reported in the tricity on Tuesday, a considerable increase from 121 cases on Monday. No Covid-related death was reported on the day.

Chandigarh led the daily tally with a total of 96 infections, while Mohali and Panchkula logged 64 and 36 respectively.

Fresh cases in Chandigarh were detected in Sectors 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 12, 15, 16, 19, 20, 21, 22, 23, 24, 25, 26, 27, 33, 34, 36, 38, 42, 43, 44, 45, 47, 48, 56, 38 (west), Dadumajra, Daria, Dhanas, Industrial Area, Kajheri, Khuda Alisher, Kishangarh, Maloya, manimajra, Mauli Jagran, PGI Campus, Ramdarbar and Sarangpur.

Tricity Virus Tracker (HT )

The rise in cases on Tuesday further pushed their cumulative active cases to 1,050, of which the maximum — 519 are from Chandigarh.

Mohali has a total of 311 active cases, while 220 patients are currently infected by the virus in Panchkula.

Notably, the tricity’s count of active cases at the beginning of the month was a lowly 187.