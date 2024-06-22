Chandigarh tricity area residents roll out yoga mats, find their zen

Tricity residents came together to celebrate the 10th International Yoga Day with various events, with the biggest gathering being hosted at the Rock Garden. Chandigarh residents performing asanas at Rock Garden on the occasion of International Yoga Day. (Ravi Kumar/HT)

The chief guest, Punjab governor and UT administrator Banwarilal Purohit, urged everyone to adopt yoga as a way of life saying that it helped enhance productivity, improve time management and reduce stress.

The audience also witnessed a live streaming of the PM’s address from the “land of sadhna” — Srinagar.

In addition to the yoga session held at the Rock Garden under this year’s theme ‘Yoga for Self and Society’, Yoga Day celebrations extended far and wide across various sectors.

Celebrations were held at a 100 different locations, including the Botanical Garden, Sarangpur, various government dispensaries, the high court, and some district courts. The Chandigarh administration sports department also held an event wherein 150 sports persons, officers, coaches and officials of the sports department, participated in a 45-minute yoga session at the Sports Complex in Sector-42.

The municipal corporation and self-help group members held events at the EWS, Maloya Community Centre. Municipal commissioner Anindita Mitra said that by engaging the SHG members, the MC not only promotes health and wellness, but also building social cohesion.

Haryana assembly speaker Gain Chand Gupta addressing a gathering in Sector 5 Parade Ground, Panchkula, in collaboration with Patanjali Yoga Samiti and the district administration, said yoga assistants will now be trained as dieticians.

“The government will open 100 more gymnasiums in the next two months. Apart from this, 877 yoga assistants have also been appointed in the state so far,” he added.

Mayor Kulbhushan Goyal was the chief guest at the event organised at the Block development and Panchayat office in Pinjore.

More than 6,000 people participated in yoga day events at different places in the Mohali district with the support of CM’s Yogshala. Sub-division level events were held at the Sports Complex, Sector 78, Sri Ram Bhavan, Dussehra Ground in Kharar and Swastik Vihar in Zirakpur (Dera Bassi subdivision). District yoga coordinator Pratima Dawar said special camps were also conducted by yoga trainers posted for ”CM’s Yogashala” in New Chandigarh, Dera Bassi and Zirakpur at many other places in the district such as Omaxe City New Chandigarh, Dhakoli (Zirakpur), Jarnail Daulat Singh Park Zirakpur, Forest Park Derabassi, Motia City Zirakpur, Highland Society Baltana, Sushma Grand.

Educational institutes also marked the yoga day, with the directorate of sports in collaboration with Panjab University dean students welfare office organising a seven-day yoga camp. Vice-chancellor Renu Vig partook in the camp’s culmination ceremony on Friday.

Interim director Rajesh Bhatia leading led the celebrations at the Punjab Engineering College (PEC), while the department of student welfare, NCC and NSS wings of Chandigarh Group of Colleges Jhanjeri also hosting an event.

The CSIR-Institute of Microbial Technolofy and Hansraj Public School were among the others that hosted events.

As many as 1,924 healthcare professionals performed common yoga protocol at PGI sports complex on Friday during 10th International Day of Yoga. The event was attended by staff, faculty and students of health care institute of the tricity.

PGIMER director Dr Vivek Lal said, “Yoga is not just stretching, it is a super science which can be understood with time and practice. It is the only practice where inner self communicates with outer self, that means you are in harmony with the universe.”

The Model Jail Chandigarh also saw around 200 inmates participating in yoga activities under the guidance of trained instructors.

The Chandigarh Commission for Protection of Child Rights concluded its weeklong yoga workshops on Friday, while PHDCCI SHE Forum Chandigarh in association with Food Corporation of India organised a session with a certified instructor.

Yoga sessions/workshops were also held at various stations of Western Command which were attended by serving personnel and families, on the occasion of the 10th International Yoga Day.

At Chandimadir Military Station, a morning workshop was organised in collaboration with Yoga Aayog from Ayush department, Haryana.

The 12 Wing, Air Force Station Chandigarh, also celebrated the occasion, with Vayu Yodhas and their family members performing yoga. Base Repair Depot Chandigarh organised a session which was attended by their personnel.

Paraplegic Rehabilitation Centre (PRC) Mohali also celebrated Yoga Day. Simple yoga protocols including asanas, pranayama and dhyana sessions were organised for the soldiers with disability and their families.

Events were also organised by the District Legal Services Authority (DLSA), Panchkula, at the District Courts, Panchkula. Members of Network for the People of Construction Chandigarh Tricity Chapter practised yoga and carried out a plantation drive, while the Bhakra Beas Management Board held a session in Sector 35.

The Homi Bhabha Cancer Hospital and Research Centre’s staff, patients and their families also participated in an event held to mark the occasion.