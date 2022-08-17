Chandigarh tricity area’s Covid infections see a dip for second week in row but fatalities up
Covid cases continued to dip in the tricity for the second consecutive week, but experts warned against lowering guard as there was a 50% rise in fatalities in the week gone by.
After reporting 2,286 cases in the week ending on July 31, the tricity’s weekly infection tally had started waning, with only 1,933 cases logged between August 1 and 7. The tally further dropped to 1,387 between August 8 and August 14.
In the week ending August 14, the maximum, 611, cases were reported from Chandigarh. The city, however, registered a dip compared to the week prior to it (August 1- August 7) when there were 769 cases. Cases in Mohali dipped from 647 to 418 while in Panchkula, it went from 517 to 358 cases in the corresponding period. The Omicron variant, which has high transmissibility, continues to be the driving force behind the tricity’s infections.
Hospitalisations low but deaths see a spike
Even though the hospitalisation rate remains below one percent, the virus continues to claim lives of unvaccinated, aged and co-morbid people. In the week ending August 14, as many as six people lost their lives to the virus -- four in Chandigarh and two in Mohali. Those who lost their battle to the virus in Chandigarh were fully vaccinated but above the age of 60 and suffering from co-morbid conditions.
Chandigarh health services director Dr Suman Singh said, “Though the hospitalisation rate is in control, people landing in hospitals had co-morbidities. Residents must follow pandemic-appropriate behaviour, isolate themselves if they experience any symptoms and not meet elderly people during the isolation period. Also, those eligible for the booster (third) dose of vaccine must take it as soon as possible.”
‘Cases will continue to fluctuate’
Dr PVM Lakshmi, professor of epidemiology, PGIMER, said, “As no Covid-restrictions are in place, the count will continue to fluctuate. The rising cases will be a concern when the number of people getting severe acute respiratory infection (SARI) will rise too. At present, SARI infections, hospitalisation and fatality rate is in control.”
-
No regular faculty in 6 PU constituent colleges
Years after their inception, regular faculty is yet to be appointed at six Panjab University constituent colleges. There is vacancy for 83 faculty members at these colleges, which is being filled by temporary assistant professors. While four colleges – in Sikhwala (Sri Muktsar Sahib), Balachaur (SBS Nagar), Nihalsingh Wala (Moga) and Guru Harsahai (Ferozepur) – were constituted in 2011, two colleges – Dharamkot (Moga) and Mokham Khan Wala (Ferozepur) – were started in 2016-17.
-
Patiala ki Rao rivulet mishap: Two days on, ex-panch’s body found in Mohali village
Two days after a couple was swept away in a flashflood in the Patiala Ki Rao rivulet on the Tanda-Koraran Road, the body of the drowned man was found in Dhanas on Tuesday, a day after a former panch of Tanda village's wife's body, Sajjan Singh was found in Jhampur village. The victims were identified as a former panch of Tanda village, Sajjan Singh, and his 36-year-old wife Sunita. The 20-year-old woman, Pooja, was rescued by the villagers.
-
26-year-old pedestrian run over by SUV in Mohali
A 26-year-old pedestrian was run over by an unidentified SUV in Phase-7 on Monday evening. He was a native of Goonda in Uttar Pardesh and was staying in Phase-7. Mataur station house officer Naveen Pal Singh said, on Monday evening, the deceased was crossing the road near Ravi Dass Bhawan in Phase-7, when an SUV hit him, leaving him critically injured. The body was handed over to his family members after post-mortem, said the cop.
-
Two die by suicide in Chandigarh tricity area
Two suicides were reported in the tricity on Tuesday. In the first case, a 19-year-old girl was found hanging in her house in Khuda Ali Sher. The victim hailed from Haryana and was in Chandigarh to prepare for IELTS. Police said no suicide note has been found. Doctors had declared her brought dead. In the second case, a 30-year-old man died by suicide at his house in Mubarakpur area of Dera Bassi on Tuesday.
-
Captain Abhishek sets up Amritsar’s title triumph
Riding high on captain Abhishek Sharma's all-round show (56 runs and 4 for 42), Amritsar defeated Jalandhar by 87 runs in the finals of the Punjab inter-district senior men's one-day on Tuesday. Batting first, Amritsar were bowled out for 261 in 49 overs. Aarush Sabharwal scored 71 off 91 with six boundaries, while Abhishek Sharma made 56 off 47 with seven boundaries and one six to prop their team.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics