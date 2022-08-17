Chandigarh tricity area’s Covid infections see a dip for second week in row but fatalities up

Covid cases continued to dip in the tricity for the second consecutive week, but experts warned against lowering guard as there was a 50% rise in fatalities in the week gone by.

After reporting 2,286 cases in the week ending on July 31, the tricity’s weekly infection tally had started waning, with only 1,933 cases logged between August 1 and 7. The tally further dropped to 1,387 between August 8 and August 14.

In the week ending August 14, the maximum, 611, cases were reported from Chandigarh. The city, however, registered a dip compared to the week prior to it (August 1- August 7) when there were 769 cases. Cases in Mohali dipped from 647 to 418 while in Panchkula, it went from 517 to 358 cases in the corresponding period. The Omicron variant, which has high transmissibility, continues to be the driving force behind the tricity’s infections.

Those who lost their battle to the virus in Chandigarh were fully vaccinated but above the age of 60 and suffering from co-morbid conditions. (HT File)

Hospitalisations low but deaths see a spike

Even though the hospitalisation rate remains below one percent, the virus continues to claim lives of unvaccinated, aged and co-morbid people. In the week ending August 14, as many as six people lost their lives to the virus -- four in Chandigarh and two in Mohali. Those who lost their battle to the virus in Chandigarh were fully vaccinated but above the age of 60 and suffering from co-morbid conditions.

Chandigarh health services director Dr Suman Singh said, “Though the hospitalisation rate is in control, people landing in hospitals had co-morbidities. Residents must follow pandemic-appropriate behaviour, isolate themselves if they experience any symptoms and not meet elderly people during the isolation period. Also, those eligible for the booster (third) dose of vaccine must take it as soon as possible.”

‘Cases will continue to fluctuate’

Dr PVM Lakshmi, professor of epidemiology, PGIMER, said, “As no Covid-restrictions are in place, the count will continue to fluctuate. The rising cases will be a concern when the number of people getting severe acute respiratory infection (SARI) will rise too. At present, SARI infections, hospitalisation and fatality rate is in control.”