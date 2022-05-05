Chandigarh tricity area’s daily Covid cases drop to 18

After the sudden spike to 33 on Tuesday, highest in two months, tricity’s daily Covid-19 cases dropped to 18 on Wednesday.

Chandigarh, that had logged 14 cases a day ago, recorded five fresh infections – in Sectors 8, 34 and 48, Dhanas and Manimajra.

Similarly, the figure dipped from 14 to 10 in Mohali and from five to three in Panchkula. However, tricity’s active caseload rose from 144 to 145 in the past 24 hours.

Among the positive patients, 67 are in Chandigarh, 57 in Mohali and 21 in Panchkula. The daily positivity rate was 2.2% in Panchkula, 2.1% in Mohali and 0.8% in Chandigarh.

Chandigarh tricity area figures (HT File)