Chandigarh tricity area’s daily Covid cases drop to 18
After the sudden spike to 33 on Tuesday, highest in two months, tricity’s daily Covid-19 cases dropped to 18 on Wednesday.
Chandigarh, that had logged 14 cases a day ago, recorded five fresh infections – in Sectors 8, 34 and 48, Dhanas and Manimajra.
Similarly, the figure dipped from 14 to 10 in Mohali and from five to three in Panchkula. However, tricity’s active caseload rose from 144 to 145 in the past 24 hours.
Among the positive patients, 67 are in Chandigarh, 57 in Mohali and 21 in Panchkula. The daily positivity rate was 2.2% in Panchkula, 2.1% in Mohali and 0.8% in Chandigarh.
Ludhiana police crackdown on drug smugglers; eight arrested
Cracking the whip on drug peddling a day before chief minister Bhagwant Mann's scheduled visit to the city, police arrested eight people in separate cases and confiscated 1.5kg opium, 5gm heroin, 20kg poppy husk, and 95,100 banned tablets from them on Tuesday. In the first case, the police arrested Charanjit Singh alias Babbu of Model House, a businessman, who sells handbags in Gur Mandi, with 1.5kg opium.
LeT terrorist on death row to plead his own case in Calcutta high court
A Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorist, who is on death row, was allowed by the Calcutta high court on Tuesday to plead Abdul Nayeem's own case against conviction and death sentence. The court will hear the matter on May 17. A division bench of justices Bivas Pattanayak and Joymalya Bagchi ordered that the convict should be kept in Presidency Correctional Home in Kolkata during the hearing. He was earlier lodged in Tihar Jail.
Bar body election row: No relief for Punjab AG’s son
Chandigarh: Punjab advocate general's son Suvir Sidhu on Wednesday failed to get any relief from the high court in a controversy surrounding hSidhu, the son of Punjab AG Anmol Rattan Sidhu'selection as the chairman of the Bar Council of Punjab and Haryana (BCPH). The son of Punjab AG Anmol Rattan Sidhu, Sidhu was on April 25 declared the chairman of the BCPH at a meeting attended by a section of members.
Chandigarh resident duped of ₹4.3 lakh on pretext of updating KYC
Police booked an unidentified person for duping a man of ₹4.34 lakh on the pretext of updating KYC. In his complaint, Manjinder Singh of Sector 32 said he received a link for updating his KYC, but upon opening it, the money was deducted over a series of transactions. 33-year-old caught with 13 gm heroin Chandigarh A 33-year-old man was arrested for possessing 13 gm gram heroin near the Sector 52/61 Light Point on Wednesday.
2015 sacrilege: Faridkot court grants bail to Ram Rahim in ‘bir’ theft case
Faridkot: A Faridkot court on Wednesday granted bail to jailed Sirsa-based Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim in a 2015 sacrilege case wherein a “bir” (copy) of Guru Granth Sahib was stolen from a gurdwara at Burj Jawahar Singh Wala village in Faridkot district. Punjab Police special investigation team, probing the 2015 sacrilege incidents, had nominated Ram Rahim as the main conspirator in the Bargari sacrilege and derogatory posters case.
