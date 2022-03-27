Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Chandigarh tricity area’s daily Covid cases rise for 2nd day in a row
Chandigarh tricity area's daily Covid cases rise for 2nd day in a row

After reporting no case on Friday, Panchkula logged two new infections on Saturday. Mohali’s daily cases increased from two to three, while in Chandigarh, they dipped from seven to six
As many as 27 patients are still infected with the virus in Chandigarh, 13 in Mohali and six in Panchkula. (ANI)
Published on Mar 27, 2022 02:38 AM IST
ByHT Correspondents, Chandigarh/mohali/panchkula

The tricity recorded a spike in its daily Covid-19 cases on Saturday, as 11 people tested positive, compared to nine the day before.

After reporting no case on Friday, Panchkula logged two new infections on Saturday. Mohali’s daily cases increased from two to three, while in Chandigarh, they dipped from seven to six.

With the rise in daily cases for the second straight day, tricity’s active case load jumped from 38 to 46 in the past 24 hours.

As many as 27 patients are still infected with the virus in Chandigarh, 13 in Mohali and six in Panchkula.

On the bright side, the tricity completed 24 days without any increase in its death toll.

So far in March, only one death has been reported in the tricity, in Mohali. (HT)
