Chandigarh tricity area sees 3 Covid deaths in two days
A 94-year-old resident of Sector 11, Chandigarh, succumbed to Covid-19 on Tuesday. He was fully vaccinated against the virus but was suffering from chronic heart disease.
On Monday, two persons had died due to infection in Mohali, taking the district’s toll to 1,165.
The victims include a 68-year-old man from Mohali and a 66-year-old woman of Sunny Enclave. Both were admitted at Fortis Hospital in Mohali. While the 68-year-old man was not vaccinated, the woman was vaccinated.
As many as 13 people, including seven from Chandigarh and six from Mohali, have died due to Covid since the beginning of August.
In terms of cases, the tricity recorded 129 new infections on Tuesday. Of these, 75 were reported in Mohali, followed by 39 in Chandigarh and 15 in Panchkula. On Monday, 55 people each were infected in Mohali and Chandigarh and 24 in Panchkula. The active case count of tricity has now reached 1,100. Among the patients still infected, 536 are in Chandigarh, 402 in Mohali and 164 in Panchkula.
Guidelines to manage viral diseases likely for Delhi's health care centres
New Delhi: To reduce the patient load on major government hospitals, the Delhi government's health department is planning to release a set of standard protocols for the detection and treatment of common viral ailments that are currently prevalent, senior officials said on Tuesday. The infections for which protocols were issued include viral fever, dengue; hand, foot and mouth disease; chickenpox and herpes zoster, among others.
Chandigarh | Extortionists posing as crime branch officials land in police net
Four persons have been arrested for impersonating crime branch officials and extorting money after kidnapping them. In his complaint, a property dealer and a resident of Manimajra, Amit Kumar Hans, told the police that on August 12, at 2:50pm he got a call on his mobile from an unknown number, seeking a meeting for a property deal. The person sitting on the back seat forcibly took out Amit's purse and pocketed Rs 15,000.
Spice of life | Army’s heroes who fought with a never-say-die spirit
In 2006, as the war between Lebanon and Israel raged, 15 Punjab was to relieve 4 Sikh there. One fine morning, my adjutant, Major Tejvir Singh walked into my office excitedly, “Sir, the orders have come for you to go for a recce to Lebanon.” The commanding officer of 4 Sikh, Colonel Subhash Panwar, being relieved, and I had a lot of time up our sleeve to share anecdotes about stalwarts of each other's battalion.
Chandigarh tricity area’s Covid infections see a dip for second week in row but fatalities up
Covid cases continued to dip in the tricity for the second consecutive week, but experts warned against lowering guard as there was a 50% rise in fatalities in the week gone by. After reporting 2,286 cases in the week ending on July 31, the tricity's weekly infection tally had started waning, with only 1,933 cases logged between August 1 and 7. The tally further dropped to 1,387 between August 8 and August 14.
No regular faculty in 6 PU constituent colleges
Years after their inception, regular faculty is yet to be appointed at six Panjab University constituent colleges. There is vacancy for 83 faculty members at these colleges, which is being filled by temporary assistant professors. While four colleges – in Sikhwala (Sri Muktsar Sahib), Balachaur (SBS Nagar), Nihalsingh Wala (Moga) and Guru Harsahai (Ferozepur) – were constituted in 2011, two colleges – Dharamkot (Moga) and Mokham Khan Wala (Ferozepur) – were started in 2016-17.
