Chandigarh tricity area sees 95% drop in dengue cases this year

With just 160 cases so far, the Tricity has reported its lowest number of dengue cases in four years, according to official data. This is a 94.96% decline from last year when the cases stood at 3,173.

Of the total, Chandigarh has the lowest number of cases at five followed by Panchkula at 62 and Mohali at 93 this year. In comparison, 2024 saw 349 cases in Chandigarh, 1,324 in Panchkula, and 1,500 in Mohali.

Dengue, caused by the bite of the Aedes aegypti mosquito that breeds in stagnant water, usually spikes during monsoon and post-monsoon months. But despite the tricity recording more rain this year, compared to last year, the cases have remained low. The total rainfall this monsoon season (June to September) was over 836 mm while last year, it was 776.2 mm.

Dr PVM Laxmi, professor in community medicine and school of public health, Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education & Research, explained that the incidence of dengue tends to follow a cyclical trend, with outbreaks typically recurring every few years due to shifts in immunity and vector dynamics. “Those infected in the previous years often develop immunity, which brings down the number of cases,” Dr Laxmi said.

Other reasons for the lower count could be a better drainage system and efforts by the administration to prevent the disease.

Dr Sanjay D Cruz, head of general medicine in Government Medical College and Hospital, Sector 32, said, “To prevent the viral disease, one should ensure there is no water stagnation around the house. Water coolers, flower pots, buckets and drums, discarded tires and water tanks, if uncovered, are some of the common sites for the Aedes aegypti species mosquito to breed.”

