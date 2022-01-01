Chandigarh tricity area steps into New Year with 99 new Covid cases

The tricity stepped into the new year with fresh worries as 99 new Covid cases surfaced in the three jurisdictions on Friday, an overnight increase of 80% from Thursday.

At 49, Chandigarh had the most number of cases while Mohali had 27 and Panchkula 23. This is Chandigarh’s highest single-day count in six months.

The tricity now has 347 active cases, of which the UT tops with 170 infections, followed by Mohali with 91 cases and Panchkula with 86 cases.

At 3.98%, the positivity rate of Chandigarh was also quite high. The daily positivity rate of Mohali and Panchkula has also crossed 1%.

In Chandigarh, no cluster was found as the cases were reported from across the sectors. In Panchkula too, the cases were reported from different parts of the city.

In December, 718 positive cases were reported in the tricity, of which the highest, 333, were witnessed in Chandigarh, followed by 214 in Mohali and 171 in Panchkula.

This month, seven persons succumbed to the virus, of which three died in Chandigarh and two each in Panchkula and Mohali.

Inoculations shoot up in UT

With 12,243 Covid vaccinations on Friday, Chandigarh recorded its highest single-day count of inoculations in four months. At some places, vaccination went on till 9 pm due to the rush, and at the time of filing of the report, officials said the figure was likely to cross 13,000.

To deal with the surge in the number of people showing up for vaccination after the UT administration announced to bar partially vaccinated people from accessing public places, 10 additional teams were brought in for the vaccination drive. Ten more are expected to join on Saturday.

All Covid vaccination centres will remain open on Saturday and Sunday, as usual. All those adults who are yet to take the first or second dose may get it done immediately without any further delay.