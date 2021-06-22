Chandigarh Tricity keeps its date with International Day of Yoga

The local administrations, educational institutes, NGOs and civil society organised various events to mark the International Day of Yoga in the tricity on Monday.

An online immunity and well-being programme for government employees was organised by the Mohali district administration in collaboration with the Art of Living.

The programme started at 7am and over 5,000 employees of various departments participated. Around 100 instructors guided them on yoga, pranayam and meditation in groups of 50 to 60 employees per group.

Aashika Jain, additional deputy commissioner (general) said that the government employees have played a stellar role in the fight against coronavirus and caring for their health and well-being is a must.

Haryana Vidhan Sabha speaker and Panchkula MLA Gian Chand Gupta addressed the district event at Red Bishop in Sector 1, Panchkula. He said yoga is not a new discipline, but an age-old practice which helps keep our body healthy and disease-free.

The event was also observed simultaneously at 49 other places in the district. Gupta said that 50 participants have been allowed to participate at each of the venues.

Union minister Rattan Lal Kataria, who was also present, said that yoga has played a vital role during the pandemic and helped lakhs of people recover.

Yoga college

The Government College of Yoga Education and Health in collaboration with the directorate of Ayush under the aegis of UT administration held a series of activities over the month. Due to the prevailing pandemic, the programme on Monday was organised virtually. Principal Sapna Nanda emphasised on the importance of practising yoga amid the pandemic.

SBI

State Bank of India celebrated the day virtually at its local head office in Sector 17. Anukool Bhatnagar, chief general manager of SBI, Chandigarh circle, spoke about building immunity amid the pandemic. Asha Mishra, vice-president of SBI ladies club, Chandigarh, along with other members practised yoga in a separate session.

CCPCR

The Chandigarh Commission for the Protection of Child Rights (CCPCR) conducted an online session for kids living in child care institutions. It was conducted by yoga instructor Anuradha Chawla.

ITBP

A programme was organised by the Transport Batallion of Indo-Tibetan Border Police, Behlana. As many as 13 officers, 48 subordinate officers and 120 other employees participated. It was inaugurated by inspector general of Western Command ITBP, SS Mishra. He spoke about the stress-busting capabilities of yoga and how it builds immunity.

NZCC

The North Zone Culture Centre organised a session titled “yoga, an Indian heritage”, at Kalagram in Manimajra. It started at 7am and was conducted by Rajiv Uppal, instructor at Government College of Yoga Education and Health, Sector 23. It was followed by a brief sarangi recitation by Vinod Pawar, accompanied by flautist Vijay Chauhan and Rajneesh Dhiman on the tabla.

Ambala Railway Division

Divisional railway manager (DRM) Gurinder Mohan Singh and his wife Harvinder Kaur, president of Northern Railway Women’s Welfare Organisation, conducted an online session for staffers of the Ambala Railway Division from their home. “As the nation battles Covid, everyone must include yoga in their daily routine, as it strengthens immunity,” Singh said.

PGIMER

A social media campaign, “yoga hi! BP bye!”, conducted by PGIMER’s department of community medicine and school of public health concluded on Monday. The campaign was launched by the institute’s director Dr Jagat Ram on June 14. Shalini Chauhan bagged the first prize in yoga video contest and yoga asana photo contest. In slogan writing, Jyoti stood first.