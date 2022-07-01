Chandigarh tricity logs 177 Covid cases in slight dip
After staying over 190 for the past two days, Chandigarh tricity’s daily Covid-19 cases dipped slightly to 177 on Thursday.
Chandigarh saw its tally dipping from 85 to 69 in the past 24 hours, as did Panchkula – from 53 to 43. But in Mohali, the figure rose from 52 to 65 in the same period.
This pushed tricity’s active caseload from 1,072 to 1,092 between Wednesday and Thursday.
The number of infected patients in Chandigarh has now reached 572, to 350 in Mohali and to 170 in Panchkula.
