Chandigarh tricity pay homage to police martyrs

Chandigarh police solemnly honoured its fallen heroes during the annual Police Martyrs’ Day observance at the Sector 17 police station ground on Tuesday.

The parade, led by DGP Sagar Preet Hooda, was a tribute to the police personnel who lost their lives in the line of duty. Wreaths were laid at the Martyrs’ Memorial Site, with family members of the martyrs present for the ceremony. A two-minute silence was observed in their memory.

Between September 1, 2024, and August 31, 2025, a total of 191 police officers, including paramilitary and state personnel, sacrificed their lives while serving the nation. Among them were three from Chandigarh police - head constable Sukhjinder Singh, constable Sukhdarshan Singh, and home guard volunteer Rajesh Kumar.

DGP Hooda said that the bravery of these officers, particularly during operations against terrorism in the late 1980s and early 1990s, continues to inspire the police force today. “Their commitment towards public safety and justice will always remain an inspiration for generations of police personnel.,” he said.

This year, the ceremony also honored other notable martyrs, including those who lost their lives in road accidents while on duty, such as head constable Singh, who succumbed to injuries while executing warrants in Amritsar, and constables Singh and Kumar, who died in the line of duty on March 13 during a night checking at the Chandigarh-Zirakpur entry point. The day also commemorated the origin of Police Martyrs’ Day, which began in 1959 after the ambush and martyrdom of 10 CRPF jawans by Chinese troops in Ladakh.

Mohali pays tribute to 191 bravehearts

Tributes were also paid at the District Administrative Complex in SAS Nagar, where SSP Harmandeep Singh Hans and DC Komal Mittal laid wreaths at the Police Martyrs’ Pictorial Memorial. “Their bravery and dedication will continue to inspire generations,” said the SSP, while DC Mittal highlighted the role of police in crisis situations.

Haryana DGP lays wreath at Martyrs Memorial

Haryana DGP OP Singh led the homage ceremony at the Police Martyrs Memorial in Police Lines, Panchkula. He extended deep condolences, stressing on the “emotional and financial challenges” faced by martyr families. He also assured that Haryana police provides financial assistance and government jobs to the martyrs’ families to ensure their dignity and well-being.