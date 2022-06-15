Chandigarh tricity’s Covid cases jump to 90 in 117-day high
After recording a dip in its Covid-19 cases on Tuesday, the tricity on Wednesday logged 90 fresh infections, a first in the past 117 days.
It was on February 17 that the tricity had recorded 94 cases and ever since, the number had never touched 90.
At 48 cases, Chandigarh was the biggest contributor to the spike. Its Wednesday tally was up from 25 on Tuesday and highest since 57 on February 16.
Mohali also recorded a spike from 14 to 27 cases over the past 24 hours, while in Panchkula, the cases rose slightly from 12 to 15.
The infections in Chandigarh were detected in Sectors 7, 13, 15, 16, 18, 20, 23, 25, 26, 30, 38, 39, 42, 44, 45, 47, 49, 51, 52, 55 and 56, Bapu Dham Colony, Burail, Dadumajra, Daria, Dhanas, Khuda Lahora, Maloya, Mauli Jagran, Palsora, PGIMER campus and Ram Darbar.
The latest infections pushed tricity’s active caseload past the 400 mark after 111 days. On June 1, the figure stood at 187.
Of the 436 infected patients in the tricity now, 238 are in Chandigarh, 120 in Mohali and 78 in Panchkula.
