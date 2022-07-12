Chandigarh tricity’s daily Covid cases drop below 90 after 24 days
Tricity’s daily Covid-19 cases dropped to 69 on Monday after remaining over 90 for the past 24 days.
Since June 17, the tricity had been recording over 90 cases daily and the number had even shot up to 217 on June 25. On Sunday, 116 people were found positive.
On Monday, Chandigarh recorded 34 cases, down from 61 the day before; Mohali’s cases dipped from 28 to 22 and in Panchkula, their number came down from 27 to 13 in the same period.
With this, tricity’s active caseload also decreased from 859 to 764 over the past 24 hours.
There are still 371 positive patients in Chandigarh, 274 in Mohali and 119 in Panchkula.
The latest infections in Chandigarh were detected in Sectors 8, 11, 13, 15, 16, 19, 21, 27, 28, 29, 32, 34, 37, 38, 40, 41, 49 and 50, Burail, Behlana, Dhanas and Mauli Jagran.
Mohali’s fresh cases were reported from Kharar (9), Mohali city (8) and Dera Bassi (5).
Amid the sliding pandemic numbers, health experts have cautioned against losing guard, especially with summer vacations at schools ending.
