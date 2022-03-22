Chandigarh tricity’s daily Covid cases rise to 11
After recording just three Covid-19 cases on Saturday, lowest in over four months, the tricity logged 11 new infections on Sunday, two days after Holi celebrations.
Chandigarh’s cases rose from two to six in the past 24 hours, while the figure increased from one to four in Panckula. Mohali reported one new case after clocking none a day ago.
With this, tricity’s active cases also saw a spike, a first in over two months. Compared to 61 on Saturday, 67 people are now Covid positive in the three areas. Among them, 28 are in Chandigarh, 20 in Mohali and 19 in Panchkula.
On the bright side, no new death was reported for the 18th consecutive day. The last and only death this month was recorded in Mohali on March 2.
Dabholkar murder case: Eye-witness identifies two shooters
Dr Narendra Dabholkar, a renowned rationalist and anti-superstition activist, was shot dead on August 20, 2013 in Pune.
1 dead, 40 injured in MP communal clash: Cops
The clash erupted between two groups over a Muslim man riding a two-wheeler at high speed. “A local resident Javed Mansuri, along with his sister, was riding through a place where a few tribals were playing Holi on Friday afternoon,” said Deepika Suri, IGP, Raisen.
Mob kills cop after ‘custodial death’ in Bihar
On Saturday afternoon, news surfaced of the death of a local villager, in his 30s, who was taken into police custody allegedly for violation of prohibitory rules. The deceased was identified as Amrit Yadav, who was part of a DJ team and a resident of Aryanagar under the Balthar police station.
Delhi Jal Board begins Bhalswa lake clean-up
Located right next to the Bhalswa landfill and Bhalswa Dairy Colony, the water body remains severely polluted due to constant discharge of animal waste as well as groundwater contamination from the landfill, a senior DJB official said.
L-G approves new pick to head DMRC, Centre nod awaited
Mangu Singh was DMRC’s second MD, after E Sreedharan, and he took charge on December 31, 2011. His tenure has been extended multiple times, most recently in September 2021, till March 31, 2022.
