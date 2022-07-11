Chandigarh tricity’s daily Covid count goes down, but active caseload rises

The tricity recorded further dip in its daily Covid-19 cases, with 116 people testing positive on Sunday.

After detecting 151 cases on Thursday, the tricity saw their number sliding to 141 on Friday and further to 121 on Saturday.

At 61, Chandigarh continued to report the most number of infections, followed by Mohali with 28 and Panchkula with 27.

The day before, their tallies stood at 49, 37 and 35, respectively.

Those found infected in Chandigarh are residents of Sectors 4, 8, 13, 16, 20, 24, 26, 29, 31, 32, 33, 34, 35, 37, 40, 41, 42, 43, 44, 45, 46, 49, 51, 52, Daria, Dhanas, Khuda Alisher, Khuda Lahora, Kishangarh, Maloya, Mauli Jagran, PGIMER campus, Ram Darbar.

But despite the drop in daily infections, tricity’s active caseload jumped from 827 to 859 since Saturday, amid fewer recoveries.

Majority of the infected patients – 371 – are in Chandigarh. Mohali has 286 positive patients and another 202 are recuperating in Panchkula.

Panchkula continued to have the highest daily positivity rate at 6.5%, followed by Mohali with 5.1% and Chandigarh with 4.9%.