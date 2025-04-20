Chandigarh: Tricity trio in top 100 in JEE Main

Three students from the tricity have secured spots in the top 100 in Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main, the results of which were declared by the National Testing Agency (NTA) on Saturday. JEE Main Punjab topper Piusa Das (AIR-80) and Chandigarh topper Arnav Jindal (AIR-36) in Chandigarh on Saturday. (Ravi Kumar/HT)

Arnav Jindal, AIR 36

Studied with focus on JEE Advanced since Day 1

A student of DAV Senior Secondary School, Sector 8, and a resident of Kharar, Arnav Jindal, who secured 99.996 percentile in Session 1 of the exam, is the Chandigarh topper this time too, having improved his final NTA score to 99.999. With this, he has obtained an All-India Rank (AIR) of 36. He aims to pursue computer science engineering from IIT Delhi or Bombay. Arnav says he has been studying with a focus on JEE Advanced from Day 1. JEE Main is a qualifying exam for JEE Advanced and is applicable for admission to NITs, IIITs, and CFTIs participating through the central seat allocation board, while JEE Advanced is the main exam for admission into IITs. The JEE Advanced exam will be conducted on May 18.

“While I had set aside around a month to study for Session 1 of the Main exam, I spent only a few days on Session 2,” he revealed.

Arnav added that he will finish his quota of revision for JEE Advanced before celebrating his Mains achievement with his family.

He added that studies up to 14 hours a day and unwinds by listening to songs, especially those of Arijit Singh.

His father, Deepak Jindal, is a businessman in Kurukshetra while his mother, Ritu Aggarwal, is a homemaker. He has an elder sister, Janhavi Mittal, who has completed MBBS from Shimla.

Piusa Das, AIR 80

‘Draws inspiration from dad’

With an AIR of 80, Piusa Das is the Punjab topper, as per the list released by NTA. Though she hails from Kolkata, she shifted to Chandigarh and enrolled in Naryana E-Techno School, Sector 119, Mohali, as she heard it was a good place to prepare for JEE.

She says her father, Pratik Das, who is also an engineer, is her inspiration. Her mother Sujata Das, a homemaker, is her biggest support system, she added.

Piusa, who studied around 13-14 hours a day, loves football and is a big fan of the Real Madrid football club in Spain.

Ranveer Singh Virdi, AIR 97

‘All in the family’

Ranveer Singh Virdi, a student of Ryan International School, Sector 49, secured AIR 97 based on his final NTA score. Everyone in his family, including his father Surinder Singh Virdi, has a background in computer science engineering (CSE) and he wants to follow in their footsteps and pursue CSE from IIT Bombay.

Last year, Vedant Saini of Bhavan Vidyalaya School, Chandigarh, had secured a perfect 100 percentile and AIR 26. Last year too, three from the tricity had figured in the top 100 of JEE Mains while in 2023 there were four, with Raghav Goyal of Bhavan Vidyalaya securing an AIR 20.