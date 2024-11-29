Police arrested a truck driver and seized a massive haul of illegal liquor intended for smuggling to Gujarat. Chandigarh: Truck caught smuggling 960 liquor bottles to Gujarat

The operation was carried during the early hours of November 23, near Elante Mall gate number 4, Industrial Area Phase-1, following a tip-off.

As per officials, a patrol team intercepted a suspicious Tata canter truck parked in the parking area. Upon noticing police officials, the truck driver attempted to flee but was apprehended.

The driver was identified as Shree Ram Bishnoi, 35, a resident of Chitalwana village in Jalore district, Rajasthan. Upon searching the truck’s rear, police discovered a hidden compartment which contained 960 bottles of various liquor brands, including 480 bottles of All Seasons whisky (750 ml each), 432 bottles of Royal Challenge whisky (750 ml each) and 48 bottles of Blenders Pride whisky (750 ml each).

The bottles were packed in 80 bundles, each sealed and labelled- ready for transport. The total consignment lacked any legal documentation, such as a licence or permit, indicating that the liquor was being transported for smuggling purposes.

During preliminary investigations, police discovered that the driver was part of a broader smuggling conspiracy involving multiple individuals. A first information report (FIR) was registered under Sections 61(1) and 14 of the Punjab Excise Act and Section 61(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.