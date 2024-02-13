 Chandigarh: Truckers turn blind eye to vision blues, 40% found with weak sight - Hindustan Times
Chandigarh: Truckers turn blind eye to vision blues, 40% found with weak sight

ByAneesha Sareen Kumar, Chandigarh
Feb 13, 2024 09:38 AM IST

As many as 150 truck drivers, in the age-group of 25 to 65, turned up at the camp. Many of them, who drive heavy commercial vehicles for hours at stretch, sometimes without adequate sleep, also suffer from cataract.

In a startling revelation, at least 40% of the truck drivers who turned up for a free eye check-up camp, organised by Chandigarh Police on Monday, were found to have weak eyesight. Some of them did not even have a clear vision for as close as 30 metres, it was found.

A trucker being tested at a special eye camp organised at the transport area in Sector 26, Chandigarh, on Monday. (HT Photo)
A trucker being tested at a special eye camp organised at the transport area in Sector 26, Chandigarh, on Monday. (HT Photo)

Inspector Harjit Kaur said, “While 35 drivers were recommended the use of corrective glasses, 25 were called for a follow-up appointment as they need to undergo cataract surgery.”

An ophthalmologist present at the camp remarked that weak eyesight has potential to cause road accidents. It is even more worrying that these truckers mostly drive on the National Highways, the doctor said.

The camp was organised in association with Guru Ka Langar Eye Hospital, a unit of Shri Guru Garanth Sahib Sewa Society. It was held as part of the 35th National Road Safety Month-2024, being observed from January 15 to February 14 with a theme “Sadak Suraksha Jeevan Raksha”

