Chandigarh: Two chain snatchings in Sector 38 in 24 hours

Two women fell prey to chain snatchers in Sector 38 within 24 hours, raising safety concerns in the area. The city has witnessed over 55 snatching cases since the start of the year, with a visible spurt in cases since July. On the basis of the two women’s statements, two FIRs under Sections 304(2) (snatching) and 3(5) (common intention) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) have been registered at Sector 39 police station. (HT File)

In the first case, Sarla Devi, 52, a resident of Sector 38-C, was targeted when she was out for a morning walk on Monday. She said while she was returning home, two boys arrived on a motorcycle and intercepted her. One of them alighted and forcibly snatched the gold chain from her neck while the other remained seated on the bike. The accused sped away before she could react. The complainant told the police that the gold chain weighed around 8-10 grams and carried a locket of about 4 grams. Though she could not note down the motorcycle’s registration number, she claimed she could recognise the assailants if produced before her.

In the second case, reported on Tuesday, Kiran, 60, a resident of Delhi became a victim of chain snatching while she was visiting her brother in Sector 38-A. She said she was waiting for a bus near the Dainik Bhaskar office on Dakshin Marg when the snatchers struck.

Police officials said CCTV cameras installed around Sector 38 and Dakshin Marg are being scanned to track the movement of the suspects.