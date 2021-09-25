Chandigarh: Two GMCH students score big in UPSC exam

Two former students of Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH), Sector 32, scored well in the Civil Services Exam conducted by the Union Public Service Commission, results of which were released on Friday night.

Dr Akshita Gupta, 22, who just finished her internship after completing her MBBS, has secured AIR 69, and Dr Rajesh Kumar Mohan, 29, who also pursued MBBS from the hospital, got AIR 102.

It was Dr Mohan’s fifth attempt at the exam, while Dr Gupta cleared it in the first go.

“Initially, I used to study three to four hours a day, but when the examinations came closer, I increased the hours to eight,” says Dr Gupta, who wants to become an IAS officer.

Her father, Pawan Gupta, is the principal of Government Sarthak Model Senior Secondary School, Sector 12-A, Panchkula, and mother Meena Gupta is a mathematics lecturer at Government Senior Secondary School in Ramgarh. Her brother, Shashij Gupta, is an IIT Bombay alumnus and works as a software engineer.

The family originally hails from Barara in Haryana, known for Ravana sculptures, and had shifted to Chandigarh for the children’s studies.

Hoping to join the Indian Police Services, Dr Mohan had been working as an assistant medical officer in Ordnance Cable Factory in Chandigarh for the past three years. “Applicants must practice writing their answers for the main exam and shoud meet with a lot of people to crack the interviews,” he says.

Dr Rajesh Kumar Mohan, 29, celebrating his success with his family. He wishes to join the Indian Police Services. (HT Photo)

His father, Raj Kanwar Singh, works as an undersecretary with the Haryana government, and mother Kamlesh Devi is a homemaker.

His younger brother, Kulbir Singh Mohan, is a Captain with the Indian Army.

Hailing from Bharan village in Rohtak, Dr Mohan also has a penchant for Haryanvi folk singing.

Apart from them, Mehak Mittal of Dera Bassi in Mohali district bagged AIR 140. Earlier this year, in June, Mittal had stood fourth in the Punjab Civil Services exams.