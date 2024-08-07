Chandigarh: Two lose car, 1.7L to fraud

Two separate cases of fraud have surfaced in Chandigarh, resulting in substantial financial losses for the victims. Two separate cases of fraud have surfaced in Chandigarh, resulting in substantial financial losses for the victims. (HT Photo)

In the first case, Rahul Kumar of Sector 5, Panchkula, has accused Ram Darbar resident Sanshant of defrauding him of ₹1,73,000 in a visa-related scam.

According to the complaint, Rahul had paid the amount to Sanshant, who promised to arrange a visa for him in return. However, despite the payment, the accused did not keep his promise and allegedly escaped with the money. An FIR has been registered under Sections 406 and 420 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at the Sector 31 police station. Police have also launched a probe to trace the accused and recover the amount.

In another incident, Vijay Kumar of Sector 45-C has accused Sahazad Ali of Haridwar of not returning his Toyota Fortuner car. Vijay claims that he had rented the car to Ali on the condition that it would be returned by December 30, 2023. However, despite repeated requests, Ali failed to return the vehicle. A case has been registered under Sections 406, 420, and 120(B) of the IPC.