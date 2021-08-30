Chandigarh: Two men posing as passengers flee with cab

Two men have been booked for stealing the cab they had hired to travel from Delhi to Punjab and Jammu, police said on Sunday.

The theft of the vehicle, a Toyota Innova, came to light when the duo met with an accident in Ambala while fleeing.

In his complaint, cab owner Mukesh, who hails from Kaithal, said Mohit Kumar and Harjeet Singh had on August 26 hired his Innova bearing a Haryana registration number from Delhi to travel to Amritsar and Katra.

He said on reaching Chandigarh, the accused insisted to stay here. The trio had put up at a hotel in Kajheri on the intervening night of August 27 and August 28.

Mukesh said on Saturday morning, he received a call from an unidentified person informing him that his vehicle has met with an accident in Ambala.

He found out that Mohit and Harjit had taken away his car keys and wallet.

Mohit has sustained injuries in the accident and is undergoing treatment at a hospital, while Harjit managed to escape, the police said.

A case under sections 379 and 380 of the IPC has been registered against them.