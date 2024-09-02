Chandigarh: Two more individuals arrested for plot to kill club owner

Chandigarh Police have arrested two more individuals involved in a plot to kill Neeraj Kharb, the owner of MOBE Club in Sector 26, in May 2023. The arrests were made as part of an ongoing investigation for a case dated May 27, 2023, registered under the Arms Act and Section 120-B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code at Chandigarh’s Sector 26 police station. (HT Photo)

The arrests were made as part of ongoing investigation in the case registered under the Arms Act and Section 120-B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code at the Sector 26 police station on May 27, 2023.

On August 30, following a production warrant issued by the court, Yadwinder Singh and Sukhwinder Khan, the two suspects who managed to escape on a motorcycle last year, were arrested. The court granted the police a two-day remand for further investigation into the case, which is ongoing.

The case began when a police team, while patrolling near the Polytechnic College crossroads in Sector 26 on May 27, 2023, received information that four individuals were planning to murder Kharb. The suspects were identified as Vikram Singh, Shamsher Singh, Yadwinder Singh, and Sukhwinder Singh.

At approximately 7:40 pm, the police spotted the suspects, who were riding two motorcycles near the grain market, heading towards the Bargain Booze Club. Acting swiftly, the police apprehended two of the suspects, Vikram Singh and Shamsher Singh, who were on a silver Hero Splendor motorcycle. The other two suspects, Yadwinder Singh and Sukhwinder Khan, managed to escape on a black motorcycle.

Upon searching, the police recovered a .32 bore pistol with seven live cartridges from Vikram Singh’s black bag and a .30 bore pistol with seven live cartridges from Shamsher Singh. The suspects were unable to produce valid licenses for the firearms. The recovered weapons and the motorcycle used in the crime were taken into police custody.