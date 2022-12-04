Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Chandigarh : Two proclaimed offenders in police net

Chandigarh : Two proclaimed offenders in police net

chandigarh news
Updated on Dec 04, 2022 04:51 AM IST

PO Praveen Kumar, who was earlier staying in Khanna, was arrested from Sonipat. A theft case had been registered against him on December 6, 2001, at the Sector 19 police station after he was arrested with a stolen vehicle. After getting bail, he stopped appearing before the court and was declared as PO on July 9, 2012.

The proclaimed offender (PO) and summon staff of Chandigarh Police arrested two POs including a member of inter-state vehicle-lifting gang (HT File)
The proclaimed offender (PO) and summon staff of Chandigarh Police arrested two POs including a member of inter-state vehicle-lifting gang (HT File)
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

The proclaimed offender (PO) and summon staff of Chandigarh Police arrested two POs including a member of inter-state vehicle-lifting gang.

PO Praveen Kumar, who was earlier staying in Khanna, was arrested from Sonipat. A theft case had been registered against him on December 6, 2001, at the Sector 19 police station after he was arrested with a stolen vehicle. After getting bail, he stopped appearing before the court and was declared as PO on July 9, 2012.

As per police records, multiple cases of motor vehicle theft have been registered against him in Samrala, Mohali, Khanna, Ludhiana, Punjab and Panchkula, Haryana.

Another PO, Sahil Kumar of Panjab University, Sector 14, was also arrested. A theft case had also been registered against him on September 10, 2019, at the Sector 11 police station. After getting bail, he stopped appearing before the court on June 2, 2022.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, December 04, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out