Chandigarh: UGC pay scales still a distant dream for contractual faculty

Despite formal directives issued by Panjab University (PU) and endorsed by the Chandigarh Administration earlier this year, contractual, ad hoc and guest faculty working in privately managed government aided colleges continue to face uncertainty over implementation of University Grants Commission (UGC) mandated pay scales, with official records indicating gaps between policy and enforcement. Under UGC pay scales aligned with the 7th Pay Commission, an entry level assistant professor is entitled to a basic pay of around ₹ 57,700 per month under academic level 10, excluding allowances such as DA and HRA. (HT Photo for representation)

On January 21, 2025, the Panjab University directed all affiliated non-government colleges in Punjab and the Union Territory of Chandigarh to pay contractual, ad hoc, temporary and guest faculty appointed against non sanctioned posts remuneration in accordance with rates revised from time to time by the UGC, the Punjab government and the UT administration. Subsequently, a formal advisory was issued by the directorate of higher education on February 27, 2025, asking all privately managed government aided colleges in Chandigarh which receive up to 95% grant in aid to comply with the university’s instructions and submit compliance reports by March 15, 2025.

Under UGC pay scales aligned with the 7th Pay Commission, an entry level assistant professor is entitled to a basic pay of around ₹57,700 per month under academic level 10, excluding allowances such as DA and HRA. Documents accessed under the RTI Act indicate that there is limited clarity on whether UGC equivalent remuneration has actually been implemented across colleges.

A compliance report submitted by MCM DAV College, Sector 36 refers to procedural aspects related to faculty panels and future appointments but does not clearly state whether contractual or guest faculty are currently being paid as per UGC norms.

The Sikh Educational Society, which runs Sri Guru Gobind Singh Colleges in Sector 26, cited a 2004 Supreme Court judgment to argue that recruitment and service conditions fall within the domain of private management, raising questions over the binding nature of administrative directions on pay parity.

Dev Samaj College of Education, Sector 36, stated that it employs a part time faculty member who is paid a monthly stipend of ₹2,200, reportedly disbursed through the directorate of higher education. RTI records also show that some aided colleges, including DAV College, Sector 10 and SD College, Sector 32, had not submitted compliance reports at the time the information was sought.

PU vice-chancellor Renu Vig said the university has sought detailed financial disclosures from the institutions. “We have asked them to submit their financial statements, as several colleges are citing lack of funds as the reason for not implementing the pay directives,” she said. Vig added that the university plans to engage directly with affiliated colleges to address operational issues. “We will be holding workshops on January 16 and 23 for two sets of affiliated colleges, where their problems will be discussed and possible solutions worked out,” she said.

Contractual and guest teachers continue to shoulder a significant share of the academic workload at PU and its affiliated colleges. Authorities indicated that only about 50% of the university’s 1,378 teaching posts are currently held by regular faculty. PUTA president AS Naura said,”Colleges should follow the norms, especially those issued by the university. If they do not, it will be their own loss in the longer run.”