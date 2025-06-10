Chandigarh: Unauthorised structures near power lines to invite action

City residents who have constructed or extended buildings, balconies, boundary walls or other structures close to overhead power lines or have encroached poles/lines may soon face consequences, officials of Chandigarh Power Distribution Limited (CPDL) said in an official press release on Monday. Chandigarh Power Distribution Limited officials stated that penal action may be initiated against those who fail to adhere to the prescribed safety standards. (Bloomberg)

“Unauthorised constructions that pose significant safety risks and violate electrical safety regulations may lead to penal action,” CPDL said.

According to the Regulations 60 and 61 of Central Electricity Authority (Measures Relating to Safety and Electric Supply) Regulations, 2010, and along with the provisions of the Electricity Act, 2003 (Section 53 and 68(5) and 161), there are mandated minimum clearances/distance that must be maintained between electrical lines/installations and nearby structures.

These regulations aim to prevent accidents and ensure public safety. The specified clearances (distance) are crucial to prevent electrical hazards and ensure the safety of residents and property.

CPDL officials stated that any loss of life or property resulting from non-compliance with these regulations will hold the violators accountable. Penal action may be initiated against those who fail to adhere to the prescribed safety standards.

Building owners are advised to remove any unauthorised structures that violate these clearance requirements. Failure to comply may result in the removal of such structures by municipal authorities or local bodies, etc., in accordance with the provisions of the relevant rules and regulations, officials added.

For more information, consumers can contact the helpline number 9240216666 or email at connectcpdl@rpsg.in.

Minimum specified distances

Low voltage lines (up to 415 Volts):

Minimum vertical clearance: 2.5 metres

Minimum horizontal clearance: 1.2 metres

High voltage lines (above 415 Volts and up to 11 kV):

Minimum vertical clearance: 3.7 metres

Minimum horizontal clearance: 1.2 metres

High voltage lines (above 11 kV and up to 33 kV):

Minimum vertical clearance: 3.7 metres

Minimum horizontal clearance: 2.0 metres

Extra high voltage lines (above 33 kV):

Minimum vertical clearance: 3.7 metres (plus 0.30 metres for every additional 33 kV or part thereof)

Minimum horizontal clearance: 2.0 metres (plus 0.30 metres for every additional 33 kV or part thereof)