Chandigarh | Unidentified assailants booked for road rage incident in Dharampur

Police on Saturday booked unidentified assailants for assaulting a Dharampur resident after the former group’s car brushed against the victim’s.

The victim, Varun Sharma, said the incident took place on Holi while he was returning home at around 6.20pm, adding, “While I was on my way, a white coloured Verna scratched my car and there were five men sitting inside it. The group then started abusing me.”

In his FIR, he further alleged that 10-15 others arrived on the spot and started throwing stones at his car while he was still inside, before assaulting him with sticks.

This incident happened near a general store in Dharampur. The victim said he had a video recording of the incident, which could be used to identify the accused.

A case has been registered under sections 147 (rioting) and 148 (rioting with weapons), 149 (unlawful assembly), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 427 (mischief) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code at the Pinjore police station.