Chandigarh University video leak: Shimla man’s bail hearing adjourned to Sept 29

After Mohali police on Tuesday failed to submit a reply against the bail plea of Shimla native Rankaj Verma, a co-accused in the Chandigarh University video leak case, a court adjourned the hearing of his bail plea to September 29 (Thursday).

Earlier on Monday, all four accused – the female student accused of leaking videos of other female students, Rankaj, another Himachal Pradesh resident Sunny Mehta and army man Sanjeev Singh – were sent to five-day police remand by a Kharar court after the cops requested their cross-examination.

Harvinder Singh Johal, counsel for Rankaj, in the first regular bail plea contended that the accused student had showed his client’s picture as the person to whom she had sent her videos. “It is pertinent to mention that picture shown by the student is a simple display picture of Rankaj on Facebook and WhatsApp from where it was downloaded and misused by the co-accused,” the counsel submitted in the plea.

It was further averred that being in the tourism business, his client had not locked his Facebook profile to ensure maximum advertisement. Also, on September 18, he had reported the misuse of his photograph to his nearest police station at Dhalli, Shimla.

Seeking bail, Rankaj contended that he never met co-accused Sunny.

Meanwhile, the special investigation team (SIT) is awaiting the forensic report to determine the quantum of videos and to ascertain whether videos of other girls were shared with key accused Sanjeev, the army man who was arrested from Arunachal Pradesh on September 24.

“We are conducting cross-examination of all accused, but things will become clear after the forensic report only. We haven’t discovered any objectionable video of any other female student of the university till now. The accused student shared only her videos with one of the co-accused,” said a senior police officer investigating the case.