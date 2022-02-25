Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Chandigarh | UT administrator Banwarilal Purohit honours Girls India ambassadors
chandigarh news

Chandigarh | UT administrator Banwarilal Purohit honours Girls India ambassadors

The Girls India project, a collaborative effort of the CCPCR and UT education department, took off with UT administrator Banwarilal Purohit honouring the young project ambassadors
UT administrator Banwarilal Purohit launched Girls India project in Chandigarh. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
UT administrator Banwarilal Purohit launched Girls India project in Chandigarh. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
Published on Feb 25, 2022 11:57 PM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

Punjab governor and UT administrator Banwarilal Purohit on Friday marked the commencement of the Girls India Project, a collaborative effort of Chandigarh Commission for Protection of Child Rights (CCPCR) and UT education department by awarding Girl India ambassadors at a function

The event started with a performance by Delhi Public School, Sector 40, students, with 44 Girl India ambassadors later being named from amongst the 50 partner schools of the project.

Six schools won the trophies for their performance in mock parliament including Delhi Public School and Government Model Senior Secondary School (GMSSS), 38 West, Guru Nanak Public School, GMSSS, Mauli Jagran, St John’s High School and Government Middle School, Bapudham colony.

The UT administrator released the Empowering Endeavours journal, outlining on the journey of the project, while an exhibition display was also organised for the same.

Harjinder Kaur Chandigarh Commission for Protection of Child Rights chairperson spoke about the initiatives undertaken by the commission and the future perspectives towards making Chandigarh a child-friendly city.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close Story
QUICKREADS
VIEW ALL

Less time to read?

Try Quickreads

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, February 25, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out