Chandigarh | UT administrator Banwarilal Purohit honours Girls India ambassadors
Punjab governor and UT administrator Banwarilal Purohit on Friday marked the commencement of the Girls India Project, a collaborative effort of Chandigarh Commission for Protection of Child Rights (CCPCR) and UT education department by awarding Girl India ambassadors at a function
The event started with a performance by Delhi Public School, Sector 40, students, with 44 Girl India ambassadors later being named from amongst the 50 partner schools of the project.
Six schools won the trophies for their performance in mock parliament including Delhi Public School and Government Model Senior Secondary School (GMSSS), 38 West, Guru Nanak Public School, GMSSS, Mauli Jagran, St John’s High School and Government Middle School, Bapudham colony.
The UT administrator released the Empowering Endeavours journal, outlining on the journey of the project, while an exhibition display was also organised for the same.
Harjinder Kaur Chandigarh Commission for Protection of Child Rights chairperson spoke about the initiatives undertaken by the commission and the future perspectives towards making Chandigarh a child-friendly city.
