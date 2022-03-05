Chandigarh | UT initiates process to upgrade cycle tracks
The Chandigarh administration has finally set in motion the work of upgrading cycle tracks in the city. The work, comprising repair/re-carpeting, improving signages and rectifying alignments in case required, will be carried out at a cost of ₹2.68 crore and is likely to be completed in six months. The UT engineering department will be taking up the work and tendering process has started.
Cycling has become popular in the city in the last couple of years and there are more than 1 lakh active users of the public bicycle sharing system introduced last year.
Senior UT officials, including adviser Dharam Pal, have emphasised on the need to provide good quality cycle tracks in the city. While the administration has been able to extend the length of cycle tracks to more than 200 kilometres, but in several areas, residents complain that the quality of the network remains poor. This is particularly the case in the southern sectors.
Residents and cycling enthusiasts have highlighted time and again that riding along the tracks, the movement is constrained because the width is not constant. There are awkward and abrupt cuts and joints on the track, and no proper turn angles are provided. There are no kerbs provided at edges to give strength and visual symmetry and even the thickness of metal surface is random and has washed off or is broken at several places.
The cycle tracks which are in poor condition include the ones in Sectors 3, 25, 32, 33, 39, 40, 42, 43, 45, 46, 52, 53 and Maloya. Apart from this, the tracks have still not been built in the areas of the periphery.
The work
“In addition to the recarpeting, realignment of tracks will also be done. The tracks will be recarpeted and new signages will also be installed. Installation of street lights on the cycle track network is also underway,” said a UT official.
Under the project, cycle tracks will be covered at junction numbers 1 to 7, 7 to 17, 17 to 24, 24 to 31, 31 to 46, 2 to 8, 8 to 18, 18 to 25, 25 to 32, 30 to 45, 23 to 24, 23 to Chitkara School, 23 to 30, 30 to 31, Satsang Bhawan to Maloya and Junction No. 17 to Mullanpur Chowk. The administration has completed the construction of around 210 km of cycle track in the city, on which around ₹22 crore has been spent in the last five years.
Laying of additional networks is also being undertaken. One of these areas is in the in the industrial area, where work has already been allotted. Apart from this, the work of making cycle tracks in other similar areas will be completed soon.
Second phase of PBS
In the second phase of public bicycle sharing to be launched soon, 1,250 bicycles will be added, taking the total strength to 2,500. Particularly, stress has been laid on expanding the network near educational institutions and government offices. In Panjab University alone, 11 new docking stations are ready to become operational.
By October this year, all four phases of the system are likely to be completed. This will entail 5,000 cycles, both mechanical and e-cycles, and more than 600 docking stations across the city.
Since the launch of the first phase of PBS in August last year, there are more than 1 lakh active users of the system, as per the number of downloads of official PBS mobile app. More than 1,300 users daily use it, and around 1,800 on holidays.
-
Shane Warne dies of suspected heart attack at 52; causes of sudden heart attacks
There has been a rising trend of sudden heart attack in people aged 40-50 and even younger. Stress, sedentary lifestyle, excessive consumption of fast food, heavy smoking, are said to be some of the reasons behind it.
-
'Cannot process his passing': Kohli, Rohit react to Shane Warne's death
The passing of the legendary Shane Warne has come as a huge shock to Indian batter Virat Kohli and captain Rohit Sharma, as both tweeted their respect to the Australian great, who died of a 'suspected heart attack' on Friday.
-
Gavaskar slams 'Virat Kohli's out of touch' criticism after 45 vs SL in 1st Test
Former India captain Sunil Gavaskar on Friday slammed critics for calling Virat Kohli “out of touch” after the 33-year-old was dismissed for 45 in the first Test of the two-match series against Sri Lanka in Mohali. The Test match marks Kohli's 100th appearance in the format, making him the 12th Indian cricketer to reach the milestone. Kohli looked in sublime touch throughout his 76-ball stay before being befuddled by left-arm spinner Lasith Embuldeniya.
-
'If people are not getting to see me score big, it is due to their expectations'
Virat Kohli has not scored a century in international cricket since November of 2019 but for the former India captain, it is not something that bothers him as long as he continues to play crucial knocks for India.
-
Hygiene tips: Here's how to lead healthy and safe sexual life, reduce STI spread
Reproductive and sexual health implies that people are able to have a satisfying and safe sex life, prevent sexual infections and have the capacity to reproduce and the freedom to decide if, when and how often to do so. In other words, having access to sexual and reproductive health services, quality information about maintaining a healthy lifestyle and physical and mental health services can help couples achieve optimal health and wellbeing.