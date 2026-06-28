Chandigarh: UT police will have to wait more for 3rd accused’s remand in cashier’s killing

UT police will have to wait a week more for Amit Kumar, the prime accused in the Sector 11 chemist shop cashier’s murder, as a court has granted Jammu police seven more days to interrogate him. Jammu police had produced him in a local court as his initial seven-day remand ended. Victim Janki Das succumbed to 13 shots fired at him. (HT Photo)

While Chandigarh police went to arrest all the accused, officials said Kumar showed a forged ID when they stayed at a hotel in Kajheri before committing the shooting. Chandigarh police had apprehended the man whose ID was used, however after ruling out his involvement, Kumar was arrested by the Jammu police.

Police officials said they will file for his production warrant after the Jammu police’s remand period ends. Further, the semi-automatic pistol used to fire 13 bullets at the victim has still not been recovered and police plan to bring him to the city to recover the weapon.

According to police, Kumar allegedly conspired in the murder of Janki Das and hired the two shooters. He paid them, the final amount was settled for less than a lakh, and he paid about half of this upfront to both. He was also in touch with other gangsters from Punjab.

Police had already arrested the two shooters Aryan and Sunny Mehra from Jammu. While they were brought to the city, they tried to flee and were shot in the leg following an encounter near Dhanas.

Based on this arrest, police busted another module of the Goldy Dhillon gang and arrested three more accused from Jammu who had been sent to this region around the same time as those accused in the shooting incident. They had been instructed to arrive in Delhi to kill another target but were arrested before the target was identified. They were arrested with Czech Republic-made pistols.

Janki Das was killed after 13 shots were fired at him using a semi-automatic pistol. He was killed on the spot, while CCTV footage showed how the two shooters made sure Das was the target before loading their weapons in the shop and firing at him.

However, it is suspected that this was a case of mistaken identity, as Das hailed from a humble background in Himachal Pradesh and had no contact with any gangster. Even the chemist shop which had opened a year ago, had not received any extortion call from any gangster.