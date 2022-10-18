Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Chandigarh | UT starts eviction on site alloted to SAD (A) for building gurdwara

Chandigarh | UT starts eviction on site alloted to SAD (A) for building gurdwara

chandigarh news
Published on Oct 18, 2022 03:03 AM IST

A land measuring 2.57 acres in Sector 28 was alloted to SAD on leasehold basis in 1992. As per norms, it was to complete gurdwara construction in two years but it failed to do so. Due to this, the UT estate office canceled the site allocation in 1994.

Twenty-eight years after canceling allocation of a site to the Shiromani Akali Dal (Amritsar) for construction of a gurdwara, the UT estate office has begun the eviction process. (HT File)
Twenty-eight years after canceling allocation of a site to the Shiromani Akali Dal (Amritsar) for construction of a gurdwara, the UT estate office has begun the eviction process. (HT File)
ByHillary Victor, Chandigarh

Twenty-eight years after canceling allocation of a site to the Shiromani Akali Dal (Amritsar) for construction of a gurdwara, the UT estate office has begun the eviction process.

A land measuring 2.57 acres in Sector 28 was alloted to SAD on leasehold basis in 1992. As per norms, it was to complete gurdwara construction in two years but it failed to do so. Due to this, the UT estate office canceled the site allocation in 1994.

SAD (A) had filed a review petition in 2000 but it was dismissed.

Sub-divisional magistrate (East) Nitish Singla said a notice was issued to SAD (A), asking them to appear, failing which eviction will be carried out under the provision of the Public premises (eviction of unauthorized) Act, 1971.

“We will check if there is any stay on the property or not,” he said.

SAD (A) officials, meanwhile, said they were not aware of any such site.

The party’s general secretary Mohinder Pal Singh said, “I am not aware of any such site and it was never discussed in our party meetings in the past few years.” Even party president Simranjit Singh Mann feigned ignorance and said, “ I am not aware, but will look into it.”

Box:

Notices for pending dues

UT estate office also issued notices to several offices of Punjab and Haryana for not paying the ground rent. These include the office of Haryana development and panchayat department in Sector 28-A for not paying the ground rent of 22.43 lakh, Punjab water supply and sewerage board in Sector 27-A for pending dues of 3.32 lakh, Punjab PWD irrigation board, Sector 18-B, which is to pay 77 lakh, Communist party office, Sector 29-B, which is to pay 23 lakh.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Hillary Victor

    Hillary Victor is a Principal Correspondent at Chandigarh. He covers Chandigarh administration, municipal corporation and all political parties.

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, October 18, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out