Chandigarh | UT starts eviction on site alloted to SAD (A) for building gurdwara

Twenty-eight years after canceling allocation of a site to the Shiromani Akali Dal (Amritsar) for construction of a gurdwara, the UT estate office has begun the eviction process.

A land measuring 2.57 acres in Sector 28 was alloted to SAD on leasehold basis in 1992. As per norms, it was to complete gurdwara construction in two years but it failed to do so. Due to this, the UT estate office canceled the site allocation in 1994.

SAD (A) had filed a review petition in 2000 but it was dismissed.

Sub-divisional magistrate (East) Nitish Singla said a notice was issued to SAD (A), asking them to appear, failing which eviction will be carried out under the provision of the Public premises (eviction of unauthorized) Act, 1971.

“We will check if there is any stay on the property or not,” he said.

SAD (A) officials, meanwhile, said they were not aware of any such site.

The party’s general secretary Mohinder Pal Singh said, “I am not aware of any such site and it was never discussed in our party meetings in the past few years.” Even party president Simranjit Singh Mann feigned ignorance and said, “ I am not aware, but will look into it.”

Box:

Notices for pending dues

UT estate office also issued notices to several offices of Punjab and Haryana for not paying the ground rent. These include the office of Haryana development and panchayat department in Sector 28-A for not paying the ground rent of ₹22.43 lakh, Punjab water supply and sewerage board in Sector 27-A for pending dues of ₹3.32 lakh, Punjab PWD irrigation board, Sector 18-B, which is to pay ₹77 lakh, Communist party office, Sector 29-B, which is to pay ₹23 lakh.

