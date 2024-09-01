Chandigarh: UTCA’s Nikhil selected for U-19 series against Australia

All-rounder Nikhil Kumar has been selected for the series against the Australian team, which is visiting India in September this year. A multiformat series will be played between the two nations from September 21. The ODI series will be played at Puducherry, in which the first match is scheduled on September 21 followed by the second one on September 23. Last season, Nikhil was included in the zonal cricket academy camp held in Mohali and later, found his berth at the National Cricket Academy’s camp at Ahmedabad. (HT Photo)

The final match of the series is slated for September 26. Thereafter, both the teams will move to Chennai for two four-day match series. The first match will be played on September 30 followed by the second match on October 7.

Nikhil has been performing consistently in the past seasons. In the season 2022-23, Nikhil scored 272 runs in the BCCI U-19 tournament, which included a double century. He also took two wickets in that season. In the last 2023-24 domestic season, Nikhil amassed 275 runs and took 19 wickets while in ODIs, he gathered 151 runs and took four wickets. This also included two half-century knocks.

In the five ODI matches during this camp, Nikhil scored 122 runs in four innings and took nine wickets.