Chandigarh: Viraj, Harsi win gold in 1000-m rink race

Viraj Narwal bagged gold in the 1000-m rink race in the boys’ 6–8 years category, while Adhiraj Rai won silver and Vedansh Sharda secured bronze on the opening day of the 47th Chandigarh State Roller Skating Championship, organised by the Chandigarh Roller Skating Association (CRSA) under the aegis of the Roller Skating Federation of India (RSFI), on Saturday.

Due to the non-availability of a 200m banked track in Chandigarh, the speed rink race events were held at the Skating Rink, IT Park, Panchkula. Meanwhile, the inline hockey and roller hockey events are being conducted at the Government Skating Complex, Sector 10.

In the girls’ 6–8 years category of the 1000m rink race event, Harsi won gold, followed by Avneet (silver) and Shristi (bronze). In the boys’ 8–10 years category, Garv Rai clinched gold, while Kunj Vashisht and Manvir Singh secured silver and bronze, respectively. In the girls’ 8–10 years section, Driti Kaushal won gold, Sargun Kaur bagged silver, and Kayra took bronze.

In the boys’ 10–12 years category of the 1000m rink race event, Lakshya Gupta won gold, while Japkaran Singh and Dhanvin claimed silver and bronze, respectively. In the girls’ 10–12 years category, Harnoor clinched gold, followed by Dhruvika (silver) and Navya (bronze).

In the men’s inline hockey event, Roller Jets Club defeated Chandigarh Jets Club 5–4 in sudden death. After the match ended 3–3 in regulation time, it went into extra time, where both teams were tied again at 4–4. Roller Jets eventually sealed victory in the sudden-death round. In the senior men’s roller hockey event, KB DAV defeated Sector 7 Club 13–7.