Chandigarh: War of words erupts between BJP councillor, mayor

A round of heated exchanges has erupted between the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in Chandigarh,with BJP councillor Saurabh Joshi accusing AAP mayor Kuldeep Kumar Dhalor of arbitrary, dictatorial and barbaric conduct. BJP councillor Saurabh Joshi said mayor Kuldeep Kumar Dhalor openly showed grudges towards him after becoming mayor as he is pretty active in voicing the needs and demands of the people of Chandigarh. (HT Photo)

Joshi, after submitting a written representation to the Punjab governor and UT administrator Banwarilal Purohit and UT adviser Rajeev Verma, said in a press release, “The tale of my ordeal began in the year 2022, when I was appointed by the BJP as an election agent for the mayoral elections. The defeat of AAP in the mayoral elections in both years (2022 and 2023), provoked the hostility and further intensified Kuldeep Kumar’s animosity towards me. When the court declared Kuldeep Kumar as mayor, he openly showed his grudges towards me as I am pretty active in voicing the needs and demands of the people of Chandigarh.”

Joshi accused the mayor of using derogatory language and demeaning gestures during the MC’s House meetings. “I faced physical assaults by the marshals during the proceedings of MC House on July 9, which were recorded on camera, at the behest of the mayor. It led to severe injury to my ribcage that I had to rush for emergency medical treatment and was advised bed rest. Still the mayor showed no courtesy to call up and inquire about my wellbeing. Such behaviour of the mayor proves his sadistic nature towards me”, Joshi said, adding that such autocratic behaviour has forced me to write a representation about my safety and security to the UT administrator.

In response, the mayor accused the BJP of deliberately creating ruckus in MC house.

“In the last meeting too, BJP councillors created ruckus over Anil Masih, who murdered democracy in mayoral elections. They gathered in the well of the House and the proceedings had to be stopped. I appealed to the BJP councillors several times to remain calm, but none of them paid heed to my appeal and violated the decorum of the House. The BJP councillors also scuffled with the marshals for a long time.”

Calling Joshi’s allegations baseless, Dhalor said, “Joshi spoils the atmosphere in every meeting. He appealed several times to remain calm, but Joshi did not want any work to be done in the interest of the city residents. Joshi, along with his councillor colleagues, also scuffled with the marshals, which was intolerable. I called Joshi several times to know about his condition, but every time his phone was switched off. After this, I called another BJP councillor to know about Joshi’s health, who informed me that he is completely fine.”