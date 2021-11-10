Chandigarh: Ward 2 has VIP sectors, but is dogged by stray menace

Considered the “VIP” sectors, voters in Ward 2 of the Chandigarh municipal corporation have minimal complaints about provision of civic amenities. Their major disappointment over the last five years and key demands for the next five revolve around the stray dog and monkey menace, besides the ever-increasing parking woes.

After the reorganisation of MC wards, Ward 2 comprises Sectors 1 to 10, all of which were earlier part of Ward 1. Sector 11, which was also part of Ward 1, has been excluded from the new Ward 2 constituents.

The ward is the seat of power in the region, having Punjab and Haryana state assemblies, Punjab and Haryana high court, civil secretariats of Punjab, Haryana and Chandigarh UT. In addition to larger-sized private houses, the area also has vibrant internal markets and some educational institutions (mainly in Sector 10).

Looking at the next five years, Capt GS Ghuman (retd), a resident of Sector 8 and vice-president of the Senior Citizens Association, said, “Parking is becoming a major headache in the area, particularly around the markets. Around the internal markets, which has become a “food court” of sorts, there is traffic chaos as people enjoy their snacks in their vehicles parked on the roads.” Ranvinder Singh Gill, president, Householder Welfare Association, Sector 8, said, “The problem of stray dogs has worsened even after assurances by the MC. Now, we also have the monkey menace. Repeated complaints on both issues have fallen on deaf ears.”

In Sector 7, Ish Sharma, a local businessman and Congress officer-bearer, termed the condition of roads very poor. “Also, in several ward areas, the roads were dug up for laying different category of pipelines, and even after completion of the work, these have not been repaired.”

During the previous elections, the area elected BJP’s Maheshinder Singh Sidhu over Congress candidate HS Lucky. Both are vying for their party’s ticket from the area this year too. Sidhu is also the incumbent senior deputy mayor.

Lucky, who is Congress’ chief spokesperson and former deputy mayor, said, “These prime sectors of the city have seen a sharp decline in the last five years. No new project has come up here. Stray dogs and wild monkeys roam around the area, terrorising people. Road are crying for urgent repairs. Sanitation and cleanliness of the ward has gone down the drain. Entire lanes have been left dug up.”

Sidhu defending his five-year record, listed his “achievements”, “In the last five years, two new green belts have been developed, 10 open air gyms installed, seven new public toilets constructed in green belts, new tertiary treated water lines laid, new walking tracks are coming up in nine neighbourhood parks, rear service lanes are being concretised in all sectors, high-mast lights installed in three green belts, parking behind Madhya Marg showrooms are being demolished and a new one made in Sector 7-C, sewerage, water supply lines laid in Sec 8, 9 and 10 markets.”

KNOW YOUR WARD

Ward no 2: Sector 1, 2, 3,4, 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10

General Ward

12,000 (approximate)

KEY ISSUES

Solution to stray dog and monkey menace

Better management of the worsening parking problems, especially around markets

Better maintenance of the ward in terms cleanliness, sanitation

Quotes:

Parking is becoming a major problem. In the evenings, there is no parking space in and around the markets. Low water pressure is also an issue.

Capt GS Ghuman (retd), 71, Sector 8 resident, retired, vice-president, Senior Citizens Association

We need a permanent solution to the stray dog and monkey menace. Their population has been consistently increasing, creating major problems for the residents.

Ranvinder Singh Gill, president, Householder Welfare Association, Sector 8

Sanitation and removal of horticulture waste from parks need to be improved by the MC.

Sardara Singh Sidhu, 77, Sector 9 resident, retired earlier running business:

We have no major civic problems, except for parking, which is becoming a major problem, particularly in the back lanes of the major markets.

Shailendra Varma, Sector 7 resident, business