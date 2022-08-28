Chandigarh weather | Showers on cards for city till Tuesday
As per officials, chances of light rain up to 20 mm will start in Chandigarh from Sunday and continue till Tuesday. However, cloudy conditions will prevail in the latter part of the week. From June to August 27, Chandigarh recorded 668.4 mm rain
After a brief respite from rains, the city is likely to see showers from Sunday, as per the India Meteorological Department (IMD).
As per officials, chances of light rain up to 20 mm will start in the city from Sunday and continue till Tuesday. However, cloudy conditions will prevail in the latter part of the week.
From June to August 27, the city recorded 668.4 mm rain. This is 3.8% below normal even though the rain recording during July was above normal.The maximum temperature went up from 34.6°C on Friday to 34.8°C on Saturday while the minimum went down from 27°C to 26.8°C
The maximum temperature went up from 34.6°C on Friday to 34.8°C on Saturday while the minimum went down from 27°C to 26.8°C. Over the next three days, the maximum temperature is likely to remain between 33°C and 34°C while the minimum temperature will remain around 27°C.
Thousands evacuated ahead of Supertech twin towers demolition: 10 points
Thousands of residents have been evacuated from Noida's Emerald Court Society ahead of the much-anticipated demolition of the Supertech twin towers in the city near Delhi. Cops reached the spot on Sunday morning to make arrangements. A smog gun has been installed by the Noida Authority. Final checks were carried out on Saturday. A resident of Emerald Court Society, Manu Soni, evacuated his home with his family of four on Sunday morning.
Chandigarh | Denying membership costs principal secy health, CGHS 25k
The District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission has penalised principal secretary, health and family welfare, and the central government health scheme through the additional director for not issuing membership to a judicial member of the Railway Claim Tribunal. Dutt said that the aforementioned acts amounted to deficiency of service and unfair trade practices. It also directed them to pay ₹10,000 as compensation for deficiency in services and unfair trade practice and pay ₹7,000 as litigation expenses.
When Rahul Sharma bowled out Sachin Tendulkar, only to be bowled over by the master blaster
When leg-spinner Rahul Sharma had dismissed legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar during an IPL game in 2011 playing for Pune Warriors, tall and lanky Rahul had caught attention with his leg-break. Tendulkar put in a word of praise for the Jalandhar-born spinner. People would compare him with India's most successful leg-spinner Anil Kumble and within months he bagged team India berth. A nagging back injury followed by a knee injury, further put Rahul's cricket career at stake.
EWS admissions at Chandigarh schools to go online for next academic session
The UT education department is planning to take the admission process for economically weaker section students online for the next academic session — the process for which will start this year in November. The move to take the admission process online is among several initiatives taken up by the UT education department in a bid to increase transparency. Attendance in government schools is also being uploaded online this session as part of the larger efforts.
Chandigarh best among UTs in solar power installations
City Beautiful has been rated the best among UTs in solar power installation and was awarded during a function organised by the Association of Renewable Energy Agencies of States, formed by the Union ministry of new and renewable energy, on its 8th Foundation Day Ceremony at Cochin, Kerala. Chandigarh renewable energy, science & technology promotion society (CREST) was also awarded for achieving the second highest renewable energy capacity as on March 31.
