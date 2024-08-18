Chandigarh Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 26.33 °C, check weather forecast for August 18, 2024

Date Temperature Sky August 19, 2024 32.1 °C Moderate rain August 20, 2024 30.79 °C Moderate rain August 21, 2024 28.82 °C Moderate rain August 22, 2024 29.83 °C Light rain August 23, 2024 31.93 °C Light rain August 24, 2024 31.65 °C Light rain August 25, 2024 30.49 °C Light rain

City Temperature Sky Mumbai 29.35 °C Light rain Kolkata 29.8 °C Moderate rain Chennai 31.16 °C Light rain Bengaluru 27.34 °C Moderate rain Hyderabad 27.87 °C Moderate rain Ahmedabad 31.69 °C Overcast clouds Delhi 34.33 °C Moderate rain

The temperature in Chandigarh today, on August 18, 2024, is 32.16 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 26.33 °C and 34.14 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 61% and the wind speed is 61 km/h. The sun rose at 05:51 AM and will set at 07:02 PM.Tomorrow, on Monday, August 19, 2024, Chandigarh is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 24.83 °C and 32.59 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 64%.With temperatures ranging between 26.33 °C and 34.14 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.The AQI in Chandigarh today stands at 127.0, indicatingair quality in the city. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.Weather and AQI predictions in Chandigarh for next 7 days:Weather in other cities on August 18, 2024To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here

