Chandigarh Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 26.33 °C, check weather forecast for August 18, 2024
Aug 18, 2024 07:00 AM IST
Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Chandigarh on August 18, 2024 here.
The temperature in Chandigarh today, on August 18, 2024, is 32.16 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 26.33 °C and 34.14 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 61% and the wind speed is 61 km/h. The sun rose at 05:51 AM and will set at 07:02 PM.
Tomorrow, on Monday, August 19, 2024, Chandigarh is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 24.83 °C and 32.59 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 64%.
With temperatures ranging between 26.33 °C and 34.14 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.
The AQI in Chandigarh today stands at 127.0, indicating poor air quality in the city. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.
Weather and AQI predictions in Chandigarh for next 7 days:
Weather in other cities on August 18, 2024
To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.
|Date
|Temperature
|Sky
|August 19, 2024
|32.1 °C
|Moderate rain
|August 20, 2024
|30.79 °C
|Moderate rain
|August 21, 2024
|28.82 °C
|Moderate rain
|August 22, 2024
|29.83 °C
|Light rain
|August 23, 2024
|31.93 °C
|Light rain
|August 24, 2024
|31.65 °C
|Light rain
|August 25, 2024
|30.49 °C
|Light rain
|City
|Temperature
|Sky
|Mumbai
|29.35 °C
|Light rain
|Kolkata
|29.8 °C
|Moderate rain
|Chennai
|31.16 °C
|Light rain
|Bengaluru
|27.34 °C
|Moderate rain
|Hyderabad
|27.87 °C
|Moderate rain
|Ahmedabad
|31.69 °C
|Overcast clouds
|Delhi
|34.33 °C
|Moderate rain
This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.
