Chandigarh Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 24.5 °C, check weather forecast for August 21, 2024
Aug 21, 2024 07:00 AM IST
Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Chandigarh on August 21, 2024 here.
The temperature in Chandigarh today, on August 21, 2024, is 29.74 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 24.5 °C and 32.85 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 72% and the wind speed is 72 km/h. The sun rose at 05:53 AM and will set at 06:59 PM.
Tomorrow, on Thursday, August 22, 2024, Chandigarh is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 24.64 °C and 34.13 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 61%.
Today's forecast promises the sky to be rain. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.
The AQI in Chandigarh today stands at 119.0, indicating poor air quality in the city. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.
Weather and AQI predictions in Chandigarh for next 7 days:
Weather in other cities on August 21, 2024
|Date
|Temperature
|Sky
|August 22, 2024
|31.76 °C
|Moderate rain
|August 23, 2024
|32.29 °C
|Light rain
|August 24, 2024
|31.57 °C
|Light rain
|August 25, 2024
|32.05 °C
|Light rain
|August 26, 2024
|24.37 °C
|Heavy intensity rain
|August 27, 2024
|25.64 °C
|Moderate rain
|August 28, 2024
|30.32 °C
|Light rain
|City
|Temperature
|Sky
|Mumbai
|29.16 °C
|Moderate rain
|Kolkata
|32.47 °C
|Light rain
|Chennai
|31.31 °C
|Moderate rain
|Bengaluru
|27.43 °C
|Moderate rain
|Hyderabad
|28.71 °C
|Moderate rain
|Ahmedabad
|32.0 °C
|Light rain
|Delhi
|32.38 °C
|Light rain
