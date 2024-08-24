Chandigarh Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 25.3 °C, check weather forecast for August 24, 2024
Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Chandigarh on August 24, 2024 here.
The temperature in Chandigarh today, on August 24, 2024, is 31.09 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 25.3 °C and 33.76 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 64% and the wind speed is 64 km/h. The sun rose at 05:54 AM and will set at 06:55 PM.
Tomorrow, on Sunday, August 25, 2024, Chandigarh is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 26.15 °C and 34.7 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 61%.
With temperatures ranging between 25.3 °C and 33.76 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.
The AQI in Chandigarh today stands at 81.0, indicating moderate air quality in the city. People with respiratory issues should be cautious, especially while planning outdoor activities. However, others can engage in regular outdoor activities. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.
Weather and AQI predictions in Chandigarh for next 7 days:
Weather in other cities on August 24, 2024
To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.
|Date
|Temperature
|Sky
|August 25, 2024
|32.3 °C
|Light rain
|August 26, 2024
|30.09 °C
|Moderate rain
|August 27, 2024
|29.42 °C
|Light rain
|August 28, 2024
|31.02 °C
|Light rain
|August 29, 2024
|32.01 °C
|Light rain
|August 30, 2024
|33.88 °C
|Sky is clear
|August 31, 2024
|34.55 °C
|Overcast clouds
|City
|Temperature
|Sky
|Mumbai
|26.32 °C
|Heavy intensity rain
|Kolkata
|27.58 °C
|Moderate rain
|Chennai
|32.21 °C
|Light rain
|Bengaluru
|25.28 °C
|Overcast clouds
|Hyderabad
|27.09 °C
|Moderate rain
|Ahmedabad
|28.24 °C
|Light rain
|Delhi
|34.4 °C
|Light rain
This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.
