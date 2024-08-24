Chandigarh Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 25.3 °C, check weather forecast for August 24, 2024

Date Temperature Sky August 25, 2024 32.3 °C Light rain August 26, 2024 30.09 °C Moderate rain August 27, 2024 29.42 °C Light rain August 28, 2024 31.02 °C Light rain August 29, 2024 32.01 °C Light rain August 30, 2024 33.88 °C Sky is clear August 31, 2024 34.55 °C Overcast clouds

City Temperature Sky Mumbai 26.32 °C Heavy intensity rain Kolkata 27.58 °C Moderate rain Chennai 32.21 °C Light rain Bengaluru 25.28 °C Overcast clouds Hyderabad 27.09 °C Moderate rain Ahmedabad 28.24 °C Light rain Delhi 34.4 °C Light rain

The temperature in Chandigarh today, on August 24, 2024, is 31.09 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 25.3 °C and 33.76 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 64% and the wind speed is 64 km/h. The sun rose at 05:54 AM and will set at 06:55 PM.Tomorrow, on Sunday, August 25, 2024, Chandigarh is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 26.15 °C and 34.7 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 61%.With temperatures ranging between 25.3 °C and 33.76 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.The AQI in Chandigarh today stands at 81.0, indicatingair quality in the city. People with respiratory issues should be cautious, especially while planning outdoor activities. However, others can engage in regular outdoor activities. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.Weather and AQI predictions in Chandigarh for next 7 days:Weather in other cities on August 24, 2024To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here

This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.