Chandigarh Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 26.7 °C, check weather forecast for August 6, 2024
Aug 06, 2024 07:00 AM IST
Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Chandigarh on August 6, 2024 here.
The temperature in Chandigarh today, on August 6, 2024, is 31.94 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 26.7 °C and 34.13 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 61% and the wind speed is 61 km/h. The sun rose at 05:43 AM and will set at 07:13 PM.
Tomorrow, on Wednesday, August 7, 2024, Chandigarh is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 26.22 °C and 32.92 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 63%.
With temperatures ranging between 26.7 °C and 34.13 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.
The AQI in Chandigarh today stands at 51.0, indicating moderate air quality in the city. People with respiratory issues should be cautious, especially while planning outdoor activities. However, others can engage in regular outdoor activities. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.
Weather and AQI predictions in Chandigarh for next 7 days:
Weather in other cities on August 6, 2024
To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.
|Date
|Temperature
|Sky
|August 7, 2024
|31.82 °C
|Moderate rain
|August 8, 2024
|31.58 °C
|Light rain
|August 9, 2024
|32.77 °C
|Light rain
|August 10, 2024
|30.83 °C
|Moderate rain
|August 11, 2024
|25.41 °C
|Heavy intensity rain
|August 12, 2024
|25.19 °C
|Heavy intensity rain
|August 13, 2024
|28.65 °C
|Light rain
|City
|Temperature
|Sky
|Mumbai
|27.81 °C
|Moderate rain
|Kolkata
|30.71 °C
|Heavy intensity rain
|Chennai
|30.91 °C
|Light rain
|Bengaluru
|21.12 °C
|Heavy intensity rain
|Hyderabad
|25.58 °C
|Moderate rain
|Ahmedabad
|31.57 °C
|Light rain
|Delhi
|34.12 °C
|Moderate rain
This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.
