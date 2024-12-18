Menu Explore
Chandigarh Weather and AQI Today: Check weather forecast for December 18, 2024

Byhindustantimes.com
Dec 18, 2024 07:00 AM IST

Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Chandigarh on December 18, 2024 here.

The temperature in Chandigarh today, on December 18, 2024, is 20.08 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 10.41 °C and 22.95 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 18% and the wind speed is 18 km/h. The sun rose at 07:14 AM and will set at 05:24 PM.

Tomorrow, on Thursday, December 19, 2024, Chandigarh is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 10.31 °C and 22.47 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 19%.

Today's forecast promises the sky to be clear. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.

The AQI in Chandigarh today stands at 214.0, falling in the poor category. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should stay indoors and others should also limit their outdoor activities. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.

Weather and AQI predictions in Chandigarh for next 7 days:

Chandigarh weather update on December 18, 2024
Chandigarh weather update on December 18, 2024
DateTemperature (°C)Sky
December 19, 202420.08Sky is clear
December 20, 202420.44Few clouds
December 21, 202421.16Sky is clear
December 22, 202420.02Sky is clear
December 23, 202420.15Broken clouds
December 24, 202420.38Sky is clear
December 25, 202421.04Sky is clear

Weather in other cities on December 18, 2024

CityTemperature (°C)Sky
Mumbai25.01 °C Overcast clouds
Kolkata21.24 °C Broken clouds
Chennai22.8 °C Heavy intensity rain
Bengaluru25.7 °C Light rain
Hyderabad25.46 °C Overcast clouds
Ahmedabad23.77 °C Sky is clear
Delhi17.25 °C Few clouds

To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.

This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.

