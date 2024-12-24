Chandigarh Weather and AQI Today: Check weather forecast for December 24, 2024





Tomorrow, on Wednesday, December 25, 2024, Chandigarh is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 10.97 °C and 22.89 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 31%.



Today's forecast promises the sky to be rain. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.



The AQI in Chandigarh today stands at 115.0, indicating moderate air quality in the city. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.



Date Temperature (°C) Sky December 25, 2024 18.13 Light rain December 26, 2024 20.92 Sky is clear December 27, 2024 20.75 Sky is clear December 28, 2024 22.13 Light rain December 29, 2024 19.42 Light rain December 30, 2024 20.11 Sky is clear December 31, 2024 19.65 Sky is clear

City Temperature (°C) Sky Mumbai 23.81 °C Sky is clear Kolkata 22.37 °C Few clouds Chennai 25.38 °C Light rain Bengaluru 24.15 °C Scattered clouds Hyderabad 25.37 °C Scattered clouds Ahmedabad 21.76 °C Sky is clear Delhi 17.43 °C Light rain

