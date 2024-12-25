Chandigarh Weather and AQI Today: Check weather forecast for December 25, 2024
Dec 25, 2024 07:00 AM IST
Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Chandigarh on December 25, 2024 here.
The temperature in Chandigarh today, on December 25, 2024, is 20.8 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 10.91 °C and 23.17 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 32% and the wind speed is 32 km/h. The sun rose at 07:18 AM and will set at 05:27 PM.
Tomorrow, on Thursday, December 26, 2024, Chandigarh is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 11.36 °C and 23.34 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 30%.
Today's forecast promises the sky to be clear. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.
The AQI in Chandigarh today stands at 139.0, indicating moderate air quality in the city. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.
Weather and AQI predictions in Chandigarh for next 7 days:
|Date
|Temperature (°C)
|Sky
|December 26, 2024
|20.80
|Sky is clear
|December 27, 2024
|20.82
|Sky is clear
|December 28, 2024
|23.01
|Sky is clear
|December 29, 2024
|14.12
|Light rain
|December 30, 2024
|18.03
|Sky is clear
|December 31, 2024
|19.13
|Sky is clear
|January 1, 2025
|18.93
|Sky is clear
Weather in other cities on December 25, 2024
