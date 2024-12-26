Menu Explore
Chandigarh Weather and AQI Today: Check weather forecast for December 26, 2024

Byhindustantimes.com
Dec 26, 2024 07:00 AM IST

Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Chandigarh on December 26, 2024 here.

The temperature in Chandigarh today, on December 26, 2024, is 20.83 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 11.91 °C and 23.07 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 32% and the wind speed is 32 km/h. The sun rose at 07:18 AM and will set at 05:28 PM.

Tomorrow, on Friday, December 27, 2024, Chandigarh is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 12.74 °C and 23.57 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 24%.

Today's forecast promises the sky to be clear. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.

Weather and AQI predictions in Chandigarh for next 7 days:

Chandigarh weather update on December 26, 2024
Chandigarh weather update on December 26, 2024
DateTemperature (°C)Sky
December 27, 202420.83Sky is clear
December 28, 202422.39Light rain
December 29, 202416.39Light rain
December 30, 202418.34Sky is clear
December 31, 202419.30Few clouds
January 1, 202519.35Sky is clear
January 2, 202520.49Sky is clear

Weather in other cities on December 26, 2024

CityTemperature (°C)Sky
Mumbai24.7 °C Sky is clear
Kolkata25.23 °C Sky is clear
Chennai27.63 °C Moderate rain
Bengaluru21.76 °C Light rain
Hyderabad24.55 °C Light rain
Ahmedabad24.82 °C Scattered clouds
Delhi20.97 °C Sky is clear

To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.

This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.

