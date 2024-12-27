Menu Explore
Chandigarh Weather and AQI Today: Check weather forecast for December 27, 2024

Byhindustantimes.com
Dec 27, 2024 07:00 AM IST

Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Chandigarh on December 27, 2024 here.

The temperature in Chandigarh today, on December 27, 2024, is 13.09 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 12.07 °C and 14.73 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 68% and the wind speed is 68 km/h. The sun rose at 07:18 AM and will set at 05:28 PM.

Tomorrow, on Saturday, December 28, 2024, Chandigarh is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 10.95 °C and 15.28 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 83%.

Today's forecast promises the sky to be rain. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.

Weather and AQI predictions in Chandigarh for next 7 days:

Chandigarh weather update on December 27, 2024
DateTemperature (°C)Sky
December 28, 202413.09Heavy intensity rain
December 29, 202413.17Light rain
December 30, 202418.04Sky is clear
December 31, 202418.65Few clouds
January 1, 202518.89Sky is clear
January 2, 202519.84Scattered clouds
January 3, 202521.90Broken clouds

Weather in other cities on December 27, 2024

CityTemperature (°C)Sky
Mumbai25.28 °C Broken clouds
Kolkata24.55 °C Sky is clear
Chennai27.29 °C Moderate rain
Bengaluru23.36 °C Light rain
Hyderabad23.42 °C Overcast clouds
Ahmedabad24.11 °C Broken clouds
Delhi22.57 °C Moderate rain

To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.

This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.

