Chandigarh Weather and AQI Today: Check weather forecast for December 27, 2024
Dec 27, 2024 07:00 AM IST
Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Chandigarh on December 27, 2024 here.
The temperature in Chandigarh today, on December 27, 2024, is 13.09 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 12.07 °C and 14.73 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 68% and the wind speed is 68 km/h. The sun rose at 07:18 AM and will set at 05:28 PM.
Tomorrow, on Saturday, December 28, 2024, Chandigarh is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 10.95 °C and 15.28 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 83%.
Today's forecast promises the sky to be rain. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.
Weather and AQI predictions in Chandigarh for next 7 days:
|Date
|Temperature (°C)
|Sky
|December 28, 2024
|13.09
|Heavy intensity rain
|December 29, 2024
|13.17
|Light rain
|December 30, 2024
|18.04
|Sky is clear
|December 31, 2024
|18.65
|Few clouds
|January 1, 2025
|18.89
|Sky is clear
|January 2, 2025
|19.84
|Scattered clouds
|January 3, 2025
|21.90
|Broken clouds
Weather in other cities on December 27, 2024
