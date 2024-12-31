Chandigarh Weather and AQI Today: Check weather forecast for December 31, 2024
Dec 31, 2024 07:00 AM IST
Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Chandigarh on December 31, 2024 here.
The temperature in Chandigarh today, on December 31, 2024, is 15.54 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 9.38 °C and 19.71 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 41% and the wind speed is 41 km/h. The sun rose at 07:20 AM and will set at 05:31 PM.
Tomorrow, on Wednesday, January 1, 2025, Chandigarh is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 9.76 °C and 20.96 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 38%.
Today's forecast promises the sky to be clouds. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.
Weather and AQI predictions in Chandigarh for next 7 days:
|Date
|Temperature (°C)
|Sky
|January 1, 2025
|15.54
|Overcast clouds
|January 2, 2025
|17.99
|Broken clouds
|January 3, 2025
|20.72
|Scattered clouds
|January 4, 2025
|21.61
|Overcast clouds
|January 5, 2025
|23.54
|Sky is clear
|January 6, 2025
|22.66
|Light rain
|January 7, 2025
|20.26
|Light rain
Weather in other cities on December 31, 2024
To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.
This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.
