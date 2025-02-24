Chandigarh Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 13.18 °C, check weather forecast for February 24, 2025
Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Chandigarh on February 24, 2025 here.
The temperature in Chandigarh today, on February 24, 2025, is 24.44 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 13.18 °C and 27.56 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 24% and the wind speed is 24 km/h. The sun rose at 06:55 AM and will set at 06:17 PM.
Tomorrow, on Tuesday, February 25, 2025, Chandigarh is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 15.05 °C and 29.16 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 16%.
Today's forecast promises the sky to be clear. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.
The AQI in Chandigarh today stands at 154.0, indicating moderate air quality in the city. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.
Weather and AQI predictions in Chandigarh for next 7 days:
|Date
|Temperature (°C)
|Sky
|February 25, 2025
|24.44
|Sky is clear
|February 26, 2025
|27.28
|Broken clouds
|February 27, 2025
|29.80
|Overcast clouds
|February 28, 2025
|25.60
|Light rain
|March 1, 2025
|25.48
|Light rain
|March 2, 2025
|26.11
|Light rain
|March 3, 2025
|27.21
|Scattered clouds
Weather in other cities on February 24, 2025
To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.
This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.