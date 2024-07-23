Chandigarh Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 28.14 °C, check weather forecast for July 23, 2024
Jul 23, 2024 07:00 AM IST
Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Chandigarh on July 23, 2024 here.
The temperature in Chandigarh today, on July 23, 2024, is 33.86 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 28.14 °C and 37.38 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 54% and the wind speed is 54 km/h. The sun rose at 05:34 AM and will set at 07:23 PM.
Tomorrow, on Wednesday, July 24, 2024, Chandigarh is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 26.18 °C and 33.53 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 61%.
With temperatures ranging between 28.14 °C and 37.38 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.
Today, in Chandigarh the Air Quality Index (AQI) stands at 39.0, indicating good air quality in the area. You can engage in regular physical activity, going outdoors and doing daily work. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.
Weather and AQI predictions in Chandigarh for next 7 days:
Weather in other cities on July 23, 2024
Weather and AQI predictions in Chandigarh for next 7 days:
|Date
|Temperature
|Sky
|July 24, 2024
|32.5 °C
|Moderate rain
|July 25, 2024
|32.55 °C
|Moderate rain
|July 26, 2024
|35.0 °C
|Moderate rain
|July 27, 2024
|34.63 °C
|Moderate rain
|July 28, 2024
|28.51 °C
|Moderate rain
|July 29, 2024
|30.5 °C
|Moderate rain
|July 30, 2024
|32.6 °C
|Moderate rain
|City
|Temperature
|Sky
|Mumbai
|27.76 °C
|Moderate rain
|Kolkata
|32.27 °C
|Moderate rain
|Chennai
|32.95 °C
|Light rain
|Bengaluru
|23.62 °C
|Light rain
|Hyderabad
|23.84 °C
|Light rain
|Ahmedabad
|29.21 °C
|Moderate rain
|Delhi
|33.5 °C
|Moderate rain
This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.
