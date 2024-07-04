Chandigarh Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 27.02 °C, check weather forecast for July 4, 2024
Jul 04, 2024 07:00 AM IST
Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Chandigarh on July 4, 2024 here.
The temperature in Chandigarh today, on July 4, 2024, is 28.88 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 27.02 °C and 32.49 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 71% and the wind speed is 71 km/h. The sun rose at 05:24 AM and will set at 07:29 PM.
Tomorrow, on Friday, July 5, 2024, Chandigarh is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 26.65 °C and 32.31 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 60%.
Today's forecast promises the sky to be rain. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.
Today, in Chandigarh the Air Quality Index (AQI) stands at 36.0, indicating good air quality in the area. You can engage in regular physical activity, going outdoors and doing daily work. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.
Weather and AQI predictions in Chandigarh for next 7 days:
Weather in other cities on July 4, 2024
To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.
|Date
|Temperature
|Sky
|July 5, 2024
|31.53 °C
|Moderate rain
|July 6, 2024
|29.07 °C
|Heavy intensity rain
|July 7, 2024
|29.41 °C
|Light rain
|July 8, 2024
|30.96 °C
|Light rain
|July 9, 2024
|34.46 °C
|Light rain
|July 10, 2024
|36.38 °C
|Light rain
|July 11, 2024
|35.05 °C
|Moderate rain
|City
|Temperature
|Sky
|Mumbai
|29.11 °C
|Moderate rain
|Kolkata
|29.96 °C
|Moderate rain
|Chennai
|32.91 °C
|Light rain
|Bengaluru
|28.06 °C
|Overcast clouds
|Hyderabad
|29.29 °C
|Light rain
|Ahmedabad
|33.33 °C
|Moderate rain
|Delhi
|32.02 °C
|Light rain
This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.
